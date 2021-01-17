STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JOINT STATEMENT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MONTPELIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

CAPITOL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Update: Law-enforcement continues enhanced presence in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021) — The enhanced law-enforcement presence in place at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier throughout the day is continuing.

There have been no reports of any incidents, arrests or citations.

Capt. David Petersen, the commander of Special Operations for the Vermont State Police, will provide an update to members of the news media at 5 p.m. today. He will be joined by Capitol Police Department Chief Matthew Romei and Montpelier Police Department Chief Brian Peete. Please email the state police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov for details.

This is the final planned news update for the day.

***Update No. 2, 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17***

Law-enforcement authorities remain in place at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier. State Street remains open. There continue to be no reports of any incidents.

Police continue to ask the public to report any suspicious incidents or individuals to their local law enforcement agency, to the Vermont State Police, or to provide an anonymous tip online at www.vtips.us.

Additional updates will be provided this afternoon.

***Update, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17***

Police agencies are continuing their enhanced presence at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier this afternoon. State Street in front of the Vermont Statehouse remains open. No incidents have been reported.

Updates will follow throughout the afternoon.

***Initial news release, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have established an enhanced presence, as planned, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Vermont Capitol Complex in Montpelier.

The increased presence by agencies including the Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department and Capitol Police Department is a precautionary response to potential disruptions or violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” in all state capitals.

In Vermont, police are unaware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse, Montpelier or elsewhere. The enhanced presence of local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies is to ensure readiness in case of any activity that requires a police response.

Members of the public should be aware of the presence of additional law-enforcement agencies Sunday in Montpelier and prepare for possibilities such as road closures if necessary. The Statehouse and other buildings in the state office complex in Montpelier are closed, as usual on a Sunday.

As noted previously, police are unable to provide details of any security measures, seen and unseen, that agencies are taking. Periodic updates will be issued throughout the day. If at any point a threat to public safety in Vermont becomes known, the authorities will update the community immediately.

Police continue to ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to local law enforcement. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.us.

- 30 -