VT Route 100 Warren
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 from Ellen Lane to West Hill Road in Warren is currently shut down. Traffic will be re-routed up West Hill Road. Warren Fire is waiting for Green Mountain Power to arrive on scene to assist in fixing multiple arching transformers that are catching fire to surrounding trees.
Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Nikia Helfant
ECD-II
Williston PSAP, Troop A
Phone: 802.878.7111
Fax: 802.878.3173