Flytlink Ltd Announces Availability of the Fastapn service
Aviation, Satcom and Hight RTT EnhancementsLONDON, UK, January 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Flytlink Ltd announced the immediate availability of the Fastapn service, in association with Transcom, enabling Travelers, Aircraft Owners, MRO’s and Airlines, utilizing and provisioning costly Aviation and Satellite Communications Internet services, to transparently access a global processing network that enhances throughput, removes inherent delay times and dramatically reduces bandwidth costs by eliminating unwanted background traffic at source.
“In tests, we monitored identified and prevented at source, as much as 52% of delivered data as unwanted and unknown background chatter,” said William Smith, CTO at Flytlink Ltd.
Positive Customer Impact
It’s very well known that communication services using systems that have high congestion or long paths, such as Geo satellites used on aircraft, do not fair well with terrestrial-based operating systems, this service dramatically enhances the user experience without any system modifications. In addition, these types of service are inherently expensive, and the Fastapn service suppresses unwanted and uncalled for data at the source.
the Fastapn service Availability
Fastapn is particularly suited to services that have high round trip times such as aviation, satellite, DVB, and high RTT connections, and by applying our service, can increase speeds, reduce delay times as well as concurrently blocking any unwanted data and background chatter at source, which can save substantial costs with your provider or pay by use service.
The Fastapn service speeds up high RTT connections by utilizing six different off-site enhancements and processes, including DTN, SmartAV DNS, Pepsal's, and several known and proprietary Algorithms. The SmartAV DNS positions you in any of the six nodes locations, ideal for any geo sensitive needs you may have such as corporate VPN's or local streaming.
There is no user software or hardware needed, but users can opt for any third party application to simplify selection of the global nodes and operating modes, and in association with Proxifier, we are able to bundle both the portable USB and installed versions, which also provides Realtime statistics, graphs, and connection information. Completely Destroys High RTT times
###
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Fastapn was developed in association with Flytlink Ltd and Transcom.
