Product Type:
Food & Beverages Chocolate/Cocoa Product
Potential Foreign Objects - Brittle Plastic Pieces

Company Name:
Champlain Chocolate Company
Champlain Chocolate Company

Select LLC Milk Chocolate Products

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) is issuing a public alert and a voluntary recall on select LCC milk chocolate products from a determined best-by date range for potential foreign objects. LCC is issuing this recall after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After initial investigations and out of an abundance of caution, LCC is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021. To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to this contamination.

Affected products include:

 These products can be found within a variety of other gift packages, boxes and baskets.  Please refer to the document at the end of this release for a detailed list of all affected products and associated Best By Dates.

These products were distributed through retailers and distributors across all fifty states and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores.

The FDA has been informed of this voluntary recall and will post this notice on their website.

LCC is asking customers to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any products listed above. Customers can find the Best By Date near the UPC code on the package. For any additional questions or concerns please email  info@lakechamplainchocolates.com.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is committed to quality products and consumer safety and is taking aggressive corrective action to prevent the need for any future recalls of its products.  It emphasizes that no other LCC products or batch codes were affected.

Lake Champlain Chocolates apologizes for any inconvenience to its consumers and customers.

List of Items and Best By Dates Affected:

Stock Code

Item Description

UPC

LOT#

Best by
1V301-015001-1 GALENTINE SELECTION 15PC BOX 9oz 76993385787 20343 3/8/2021
      20356 3/21/2021
      21004 4/4/2021
      21011 4/11/2021
1V315-000001-1 BASKET BE MINE Net Wt. 2lbs 76993305237 21004 4/4/2021
1X301-015001-1 HOLIDAY SELECTION 15PC BOX 9oz 76993304604 20303 1/27/2021
      20309 2/2/2021
      20316 2/9/2021
      20330 2/23/2021
      20342 3/7/2021
      20351 3/16/2021
      20356 3/21/2021
1X301-030001-1 HOLIDAY SELECTION 30PC BOX 1.1 lbs 76993304605 20301 1/25/2021
      20311 2/4/2021
      20329 2/22/2021
      20335 2/28/2021
      20345 3/10/2021
1X302-016001-1 HOLIDAY CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT 16PC BOX 7.6oz 76993385319 20269 2/22/2021
      20280 2/3/2021
      20288 2/11/2021
      20295 2/18/2021
      20308 3/3/2021
      20311 3/6/2021
      20323 3/18/2021
      20325 3/20/2021
      20349 4/13/2021
      20352 4/16/2021
      20357 4/21/2021
1X315-000002-1 BASKET OF CHEER 2.4lbs 76993305235 20289 1/13/2021
      20307 1/31/2021
      20321 2/14/2021
      20338 3/3/2021
1X315-000003-1 TIS THE SEASON GIFT BASKET 1.5lbs 76993385408 20289 3/14/2021
      20307 4/1/2021
      20322 4/16/2021
      20339 5/3/2021
1Y301-030002-1 SELECTION ASST 30PC BOX1.1lbs 76993304603 20301 1/25/2021
      20311 2/4/2021
      20328 2/21/2021
      20342 3/7/2021
1Y301-015001-1 SELECTION ASST 15PC BOX 9oz 76993304602 20303 1/27/2021
      20316 2/9/2021
      20321 2/14/2021
      20329 2/22/2021
      20345 3/10/2021
      21011 4/11/2021
1Y302-000000-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT ASST BULK 2.5lbs 76993305399 20267 2/20/2021
      20280 2/3/2021
      20287 2/10/2021
      20303 2/23/2021
      20321 3/16/2021
      20339 4/3/2021
      20351 4/15/2021
      20365 4/29/2021
      21012 5/12/2021
1Y302-004001-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT 4PC SAMPLER 1.9oz 76993302007 20259 1/12/2021
      20268 1/21/2021
      20289 2/12/2021
      20304 2/24/2021
      20315 3/10/2021
      20323 3/18/2021
      20356 4/20/2021
      21008 5/8/2021
1Y302-008001-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT ASST 8PC BOX 3.8oz 76993302010 20260 2/13/2021
      20269 2/22/2021
      20294 2/17/2021
      20310 3/5/2021
      20325 3/20/2021
      20339 4/3/2021
      20357 4/21/2021
      21012 5/12/2021
1Y302-012001-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT ASST 12PC BAG 5.7oz 76993385322 20260 2/13/2021
      20269 2/22/2021
      20295 2/18/2021
      20309 3/4/2021
      20323 3/18/2021
      20345 4/9/2021
      20365 4/29/2021
      21012 5/12/2021
1Y302-024002-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT ASST 24PC BOX 11.4oz 76993385454 20273 2/26/2021
      20295 2/18/2021
      20314 3/9/2021
      20324 3/19/2021
      20349 4/13/2021
      21006 5/6/2021
1F302-016001-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT FALL 16PC BOX 7.6OZ

76993385374

 20308 3/3/2021
   

 

 20293 2/16/2021
      20269 1/23/2021
         
1Y302-085004-1 CHOCOLATES OF VERMONT GREEN MOUNTAIN MK BK 2.5lbs 76993302005 20273 3/28/2021
      20308 5/2/2021
      20329 5/23/2021
      20357 6/20/2021
1Y304-006002-1 FIVE STAR BAR 6 PACK ASST*FT 11.4oz 76993385688 20231 2/14/2021
      20274 3/29/2021
      20286 4/10/2021
      20309 5/3/2021
      20315 5/9/2021
      20324 5/18/2021
      20343 6/6/2021
      20349 6/12/2021
      20352 6/15/2021
      20353 6/16/2021
      20356 6/19/2021
      20363 6/26/2021
      21006 7/5/2021

1Y310-000017-1

ALMOND BARK MK BK

76993303050

 20310 1/15/2021

1Y315-000001-1

THE CHOCOLATE TOWER 2.2lbs

76993305230

 20296 1/20/2021
      20303 1/27/2021
      20335 2/28/2021
      20350 3/15/2021
      20358 3/23/2021
      20363 3/28/2021
      21011 4/11/2021

1Y315-000002-1

DARK CHOCOLATE GIFT BASKET 2.6lbs

76993305231

 20308 3/3/2021
      20317 3/12/2021
      20329 4/3/2021
      20349 4/13/2021
      20353 4/15/2021
1Y315-000005-1 SIGNATURE GIFT BASKET 2.8lbs 76993305232 20296 1/20/2021
      20300 1/24/2021
      20304 1/28/2021
      20317 2/10/2021
      20321 2/14/2021
      20342 3/7/2021
      20351 3/16/2021
      20363 3/28/2021
1Y315-000006-1 VT COUNTRY GIFT BASKET 1.2lbs 76993305233 20261 2/14/2021
      20268 1/22/2021
      20281 2/4/2021
      20293 2/16/2021
      20301 2/21/2021
      20309 3/4/2021
      20329 4/3/2021
      20344 4/8/2021
1Y304-024002-1 FIVE STAR BAR FRUIT&NUT DK*FT 1.9oz 76993300502 20217 1/31/2021
      20254 3/9/2021
      20273 3/28/2021
      20290 4/14/2021
      20289 4/13/2021
      20314 5/8/2021
      20335 5/29/2021
      20353 6/16/2021
      21008 7/7/2021
      21011 7/10/2021
1Y304-024004-1 FIVE STAR HAZELNUT BAR MK*FT 1.8oz 76993300504 20204 1/18/2021
      20209 1/23/2021
      20212 1/26/2021
      20213 1/27/2021
      20225 2/8/2021
      20231 2/14/2021
      20227 2/10/2021
      20238 2/21/2021
      20241 2/24/2021
      20245 2/28/2021
      20254 3/9/2021
      20266 3/21/2021
      20267 3/22/2021
      20275 3/30/2021
      20286 4/10/2021
      20294 4/18/2021
      20288 4/12/2021
      20290 4/14/2021
      20303 4/27/2021
      20308 5/2/2021
      20311 5/5/2021
      20307 5/1/2021
      20317 5/11/2021
      20321 5/15/2021
      20328 5/22/2021
      20335 5/29/2021
      20329 5/23/2021
      20336 5/30/2021
      20344 6/7/2021
      20346 6/9/2021
      20353 6/16/2021
      20357 6/20/2021
      20358 6/21/2021
      20365 6/28/2021
      21006 7/5/2021
      21008 7/7/2021
1Y304-024005-1 FIVE STAR BAR GRANOLA DK*FT 1.9oz 76993385318 20209 1/23/2021
      20240 2/23/2021
      20275 3/30/2021
      20308 5/2/2021
      20335 5/29/2021
      21006 7/5/2021
1Y304-024008-1 FIVE STAR ALMOND DK*FT 1.85oz 76993385800 20204 1/18/2021
      20217 1/31/2021
      20241 2/24/2021
      20276 3/31/2021
      20309 5/3/2021
      20336 5/30/2021
      21005 7/4/2021
1Y504-012105-1 ALMOND SEA SALT BAR 43%MK ORG 3oz 76993385498 20284 7/7/2021
1Y515-000001-1 MILK CHOCOLATE BAR LIBRARY ORG 1.1lbs 76993385757 20321 3/24/2021
      20323 4/2/2021
      20342 5/8/2021
1Y515-000004-1 CLASSIC BAR LIBRARY ORG 1.1lbs 76993385760 20349 5/8/2021

 