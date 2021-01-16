When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 16, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 16, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Chocolate/Cocoa Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foreign Objects - Brittle Plastic Pieces Company Name: Champlain Chocolate Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Champlain Chocolate Company Product Description: Product Description Select LLC Milk Chocolate Products

Company Announcement

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) is issuing a public alert and a voluntary recall on select LCC milk chocolate products from a determined best-by date range for potential foreign objects. LCC is issuing this recall after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After initial investigations and out of an abundance of caution, LCC is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021. To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to this contamination.

Affected products include:

These products can be found within a variety of other gift packages, boxes and baskets. Please refer to the document at the end of this release for a detailed list of all affected products and associated Best By Dates.

These products were distributed through retailers and distributors across all fifty states and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores.

The FDA has been informed of this voluntary recall and will post this notice on their website.

LCC is asking customers to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any products listed above. Customers can find the Best By Date near the UPC code on the package. For any additional questions or concerns please email info@lakechamplainchocolates.com.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is committed to quality products and consumer safety and is taking aggressive corrective action to prevent the need for any future recalls of its products. It emphasizes that no other LCC products or batch codes were affected.

Lake Champlain Chocolates apologizes for any inconvenience to its consumers and customers.

List of Items and Best By Dates Affected: