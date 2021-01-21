Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute Launches World’s First Certified Online “Wines of China” Course

China is ranked 10th globally in world production, but is rarely mentioned in educational wine material. Now, APWASI curated the first Wines of China course.

CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute is extremely honoured to announce the official launch of the World’s first certified and dedicated online course about the Wines of China.

Dr. Clinton Lee, the Executive Director of APWASI said, “For too long, too many non-mainstream wine-producing countries have been ignored on the global education platform. Countries like, Russia, Hungary, Romania and China are clear and prime examples. The Wines of China course is now available globally for all wine enthusiasts and professionals.”

Added Dr. Clinton, “This is a pivotal moment that places China on the mainstream wine education platform. I am proud that APWASI has taken the lead on this important development as the contributor and certification body.”

According to the international organization Vine and Wine’s “OIV 2019 Statistical Report on World Viniculture”, China is ranked as the 10th largest wine producing country. Yet, China is still relatively unknown and unrecognized for its wine production capabilities, and more widely known as being the pre-eminent purchasing colossus, capable of paying astronomically high prices for imported wine.

Despite being ranked 10th globally in world production, China is infrequently or hardly mentioned in educational wine material and when it is, it is very minimal. Every other country listed in the top 10 of the “OIV 2019 Statistical Report on World Viniculture” has significant learning material, but not China. Until now.

By launching the Wines of China course, APWASI has addressed this anomaly.

Over 25 years ago, the frantic energy of large crowds cheering the release of the famed Bordeaux Grand Cru Classe was marked in Hong Kong, gateway to China. The atmosphere was palpably searing with excitement and it signaled the release of pent-up demand accumulated over decades for imported wines into China. Nearly two decades later, the determination and tenacity of Chinese winemakers is seeing fruition on the international arena, as China begins to export wine abroad.

Concluded Dr. Clinton, “Delivering a course about the Wines of China was inevitable and demanded. APWASI felt compelled and moved to produce the very first certified online course totally dedicated to wines of China.”

To coincide with the new Wines of China course launch, Dr. Clinton will host a wine series called ‘Influential Asian Women in the World of Wine’. The series will highlight 8 remarkable women across the globe who have inspired and shaped the wine world in their own inimitable style and form. These interviews will be insightful, penetrating and initiating new perspectives for viewers. The series is scheduled to air near the end of 2021.

APWASI co-operates with many strategic partners at different levels. From leading digital online wine tasting software and data provider Quini (www.quiniwine.com), to learning a different language option provided by the highly reputable Rosetta Stone Language company (https://www.rosettastone.com/).

Additionally, APWASI has programs with Jancis Robinson MW through her reference website and the leading and highly respected wine magazine, The Wine Spectator (https://www.winespectator.com/).

About the Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute

APWASI is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2015 as a non-profit organization, APWASI co-operates globally with wine organizations, councils, industry, airlines, hotel groups and restaurants directly and through APWASI Ambassadors located across five continents. The Institute is committed to providing practical world class, online wine and spirits classes that meet the skill needs of the hospitality industry, wine professionals and wine enthusiasts. Currently, APWASI offers over 25 courses in 26 languages.