Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Going Global for its 56th Year
SELMA, ALABAMA, USA, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Honorary Committee includes National NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Actress Keke Palmer, Black Voters Matter Fund Co-Founder LaTosha Brown, Congressman James Clyburn, and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner
In its biggest undertaking yet, the historic Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee is extending its reach even further beyond the city of Selma, Alabama. This year’s event on March 5-7 will take place virtually, allowing anyone in the world to join in on the commemoration of equity and justice.
The Jubilee honors the fight for voting rights -- including “Bloody Sunday, ” the murder of Jimmie Lee Jackson, and the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. More than 550 people gathered at Brown Chapel AME Church on March 7, 1965, to protest Jackson’s death and participate in a nonviolent march for Black Americans' right to vote. When they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, state troopers brutally beat them while a horrified nation watched on television, leaving 17 demonstrators hospitalized and 40 injured. Two weeks after this “Bloody Sunday,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and 3,200 civil rights protesters marched 49 miles from Selma to Montgomery — prompting Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.
“Though the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee is virtual this year, it will be as important and impactful as ever, especially after the calls for racial justice in 2020,” explained Drew Glover, the Jubilee’s principal coordinator. “Alabamians and others stood up and peacefully fought for the right to vote 56 years ago, but history is still in the making. We invite everyone around the world to join us in remembering a pivotal time in the civil rights movement.”
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee activities will be educational, inspirational, and entertaining for people of all ages. Pre-register for free at www.selma50.com. Help finance the Jubilee’s global reach by donating at spot.fund/selmajubilee. Email Drew Glover at drew@selmajubilee.com for media inquiries, advertising, and sponsorship information.
Drew Glover, Principal Coordinator
In its biggest undertaking yet, the historic Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee is extending its reach even further beyond the city of Selma, Alabama. This year’s event on March 5-7 will take place virtually, allowing anyone in the world to join in on the commemoration of equity and justice.
The Jubilee honors the fight for voting rights -- including “Bloody Sunday, ” the murder of Jimmie Lee Jackson, and the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. More than 550 people gathered at Brown Chapel AME Church on March 7, 1965, to protest Jackson’s death and participate in a nonviolent march for Black Americans' right to vote. When they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, state troopers brutally beat them while a horrified nation watched on television, leaving 17 demonstrators hospitalized and 40 injured. Two weeks after this “Bloody Sunday,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and 3,200 civil rights protesters marched 49 miles from Selma to Montgomery — prompting Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.
“Though the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee is virtual this year, it will be as important and impactful as ever, especially after the calls for racial justice in 2020,” explained Drew Glover, the Jubilee’s principal coordinator. “Alabamians and others stood up and peacefully fought for the right to vote 56 years ago, but history is still in the making. We invite everyone around the world to join us in remembering a pivotal time in the civil rights movement.”
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee activities will be educational, inspirational, and entertaining for people of all ages. Pre-register for free at www.selma50.com. Help finance the Jubilee’s global reach by donating at spot.fund/selmajubilee. Email Drew Glover at drew@selmajubilee.com for media inquiries, advertising, and sponsorship information.
Drew Glover, Principal Coordinator
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
+1 (334) 526-2626 x 801
email us here