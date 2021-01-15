Maine DOE Update – January 15, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases is 27 per 10,000 staff and students, compared to 113 per 10,000 people statewide. This rate of new cases in schools is 24% of the statewide rate for the general population. | More

For the 6th year, the Maine Department of Education will collaborate with community organizations and schools to support the Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign held in February to promote childhood literacy in Maine. This year we will celebrate the Read to ME Challenge with a series of recorded videos by students and adults. We will post the videos and share, but if you would like to request the videos be sent to you directly, please complete this form. | More

Mitchell Scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend two- or four-year degree programs at colleges either in- or out-of-state. The strongest applicants demonstrate financial need, academic promise, and community impact. Please encourage any graduating college-bound students from Maine’s public high schools to apply before the April 1 deadline. | More

Today Governor Janet Mills and her administration announced the launch of a new initiative to support the mental health and wellbeing of Maine youth. Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students- WAVES is the latest project in the #ConnectKidsNow! campaign and will build a statewide network of online and outdoor opportunities, provided by multiple state agencies and community organizations, for Maine students to interact safely. | More

We are pleased to announce a new initiative focused on safely engaging Maine teens, WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students). Our vision is that every week every Maine teen safely engages socially with a community of peers. Please see Tuesday’s WAVES media release for additional information. In order to learn more about what meaningful and engaging online communities for teens would look like, what the capacity or interest of educators to host such communities is, and how the Maine Department of Education may provide resources and support the creation and elevation of such communities For the Virtual Engagement component of the initiative, we would like to meet with middle and school educators and hear your ideas. | More

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is looking for nominations for the AEA of Maine Educator of the Year award. | More

Even as the horrific events unfolded on Wednesday, January 6th in Washington D.C., Maine Department of Education’s social studies content specialist, Joe Schmidt was connecting with teachers from across Maine as they prepared for the conversations that were sure to follow in our classrooms. | More

Maine DOE team member Janette Kirk is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Janette | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Portland Adult Education and Opportunity Alliance have announced the launch of their new ELL Child Development Associate (CDA) Training. The training is a partnership between Opportunity Alliance, Portland Adult Education and the Greater Portland Workforce Initiative. | More

