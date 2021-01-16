Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dialing Changes Necessary for Four Florida Area Codes

TALLAHASSEE — With the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline getting its own three-digit dialing number—988—the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) says areas where that number is already in use will be forced to transition to 10-digit dialing.

Where 988 is an existing prefix (the first three numbers of a 7-digit local phone number), customers will need to start using an area code for all calls to ensure that local calls to phone numbers beginning with 988 are not routed to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline by mistake. Affected area codes include 321 (in Brevard County), 352, 561, and 941.

 “We’re in a two-year transition to solve the challenges of implementing this nationwide Suicide Prevention effort,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.  “This includes the need for widespread programming changes and provides time for people and businesses to prepare.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the 988 three-digit abbreviated dialing code for individuals to quickly access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.  FCC rules require all phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022. The lifeline will also continue to use its current number of 1-800-273-8255.

Beginning April 24, 2021, permissive dialing starts so that consumers and businesses can begin the process of reprogramming equipment (if needed) and get accustomed to dialing 10 digits.  The end of permissive dialing is October 24, 2021.

The PSC says the FCC and the telephone industry will continue reminding consumers of the change in the affected area codes, and what to do, during implementation.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

