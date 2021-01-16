Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,789 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex-DUI, False Info to LE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2021 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1, False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Tyler Deane                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/15/2021 at approximately 2220 hours Troopers came across a single vehicle

crash on US RTE 2 in Middlesex near the intersection of Center Road.  An

investigation lead to the arrest of Tyler Deane for driving under the influence

and false information to law enforcement to implicate another.  Deane was

processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/04/2021 at 0830

hours to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2021 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex-DUI, False Info to LE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.