Middlesex-DUI, False Info to LE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2021 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1, False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Tyler Deane

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/15/2021 at approximately 2220 hours Troopers came across a single vehicle

crash on US RTE 2 in Middlesex near the intersection of Center Road. An

investigation lead to the arrest of Tyler Deane for driving under the influence

and false information to law enforcement to implicate another. Deane was

processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/04/2021 at 0830

hours to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.