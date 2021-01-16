Middlesex-DUI, False Info to LE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2021 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Middlesex, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1, False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Tyler Deane
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/15/2021 at approximately 2220 hours Troopers came across a single vehicle
crash on US RTE 2 in Middlesex near the intersection of Center Road. An
investigation lead to the arrest of Tyler Deane for driving under the influence
and false information to law enforcement to implicate another. Deane was
processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and issued a citation to appear
in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/04/2021 at 0830
hours to answer to these offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.