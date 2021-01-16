New Haven Barracks/ Burglary/ FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B500103

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/15/21, 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Horse Farm Rd, Weybridge

VIOLATIONS: Burglary, FIPO

ACCUSED: Robert Morin

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VICTIM: Charles Root

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/15/21 at approximately 2358 hours, Troopers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge. Troopers arrived shortly after and observed a truck near the residence, driving toward Middlebury.

After speaking with a witness on scene, Troopers and Officers with the Middlebury Police Department located the truck and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers identified the operator as Robert Morin (55) of Salisbury, VT.

Investigation revealed Morin entered the residence having no right to do so with the intent to commit petit larceny. Morin also provided false information to law enforcement officers in order to deflect an investigation.

Morin was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Morin was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.