Monte Carlo Beach: Biodiversity Actions For 2021
Green Globe recertified Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel in 2020 along with two sister Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer properties.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Green Globe recertified three Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer properties - Monte-Carlo Beach, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. Each hotel is unique in itself and sustainability strategies at different properties reflect distinctive green goals for the new year and beyond.
Monte-Carlo Beach is surrounded by spectacular natural environment and lies between lush vegetation, sea and sky.
Mrs Daniele Garcelon, Managing Director of Monte-Carlo Beach said, “We are all proud of attaining Green Globe Certification once again. The hospitality industry of tomorrow will, for certain, be a sustainable one. We cannot imagine anymore developing an hotel without taking into consideration a multitude of environmental issues. For many years now, Monte-Carlo Beach has established numerous responsible tourism practices and we are well on our way to continuing our commitment by taking concrete actions as we did last year in 2020.”
Bird Protection Refuge
Ecological initiatives remain a key priority at Monte-Carlo Beach which has its own natural forest located onsite. The Pointe de la Vigie and its superb pine forest has been classified as an LPO (Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux) bird protection refuge since July 2019. The latest wildlife inventory listed no fewer than 20 species of birds, including 10 nesting species and 15 protected species. This site at Monte-Carlo Beach is steadily becoming an essential refuge for local biodiversity.
Reef Dyke
The hotel is home to the creation of a biodiverse reef dyke. Located underwater 100 metres from the shore, this dyke has been designed to protect the beach and allow the development of marine life within a protected area. The new space is similar to a lagoon, with a sandy beach surrounded by Posidonia and rocks. The area is suitable for swimmers who are encouraged to act responsibly and be respectful of the sea life and their habitat.
Protection of Mediterranean Sea
Monte-Carlo Beach is committed to the development of a strategy to manage the Marine Protected Areas of the Principality of Monaco under the aegis of the Monegasque Association of Nature Protection. As with all the hotels located on the seafront, Monte-Carlo Beach actively participates in this plan by preserving its 1.7 km of coastline - La Réserve du Larvotto - which represents a quartar of the Monegasque coast.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
