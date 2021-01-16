Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,789 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual field to freezer sausage making class Jan. 19

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual class in sausage making from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Venison or elk are especially popular sausage components among hunters.

MDC staff will teach the basics of sausage making using simple tools. Participants will learn how to experiment with spices to get a taste they prefer. Making sausage is a good way to prepare the lesser-used cuts of meat. The class will be taught by staff at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville.

Registration is required. The class is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaU.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual field to freezer sausage making class Jan. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.