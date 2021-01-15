Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,775 in the last 365 days.

Governor Roy Cooper approves additional Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C.

Governor Roy Cooper approved the mobilization of an additional 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C. to support civilian authorities prior to and during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. They will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday.   This brings the total number of NC Guard men and women mobilized and deploying to Washington, D.C. to 300.    There are 350 Guardsmen currently mobilized to support civil authorities in North Carolina in the event of large-scale protests.   These Citizen-Soldiers come from the 105th Military Police Battalion, based in Asheville, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Clinton, and the 105th Engineers Battalion based in Raeford. # # #

You just read:

Governor Roy Cooper approves additional Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.