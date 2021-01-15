Governor Roy Cooper approves additional Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C.

Governor Roy Cooper approved the mobilization of an additional 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C. to support civilian authorities prior to and during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. They will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday. This brings the total number of NC Guard men and women mobilized and deploying to Washington, D.C. to 300. There are 350 Guardsmen currently mobilized to support civil authorities in North Carolina in the event of large-scale protests. These Citizen-Soldiers come from the 105th Military Police Battalion, based in Asheville, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Clinton, and the 105th Engineers Battalion based in Raeford. # # #