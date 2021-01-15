Update: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash I-91 south MM38
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B100004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/01/20 0345 hours
STREET: I-91 south
TOWN: Rockingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Uhlman
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Framingham, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Econoline van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage
INJURIES: unknown, serious injuries
HOSPITAL: DHMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Roger Demar
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Trailer damage
INJURIES: NA
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Following continued investigation into this incident by the Vermont State Police, a warrant for the arrest of Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Framingham, Massachusetts, has been issued on suspicion of Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, and Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent.
The Vermont State Police investigation determined that after the crash, Uhlman exited his van armed with a machete. He threatened the driver of the tractor trailer with the machete as he walked in and out of the roadway. Ulman was then struck by a passing box truck, which fled the scene. This investigation also revealed the 2004 Ford Econoline van operated by Uhlman was taken without consent from a friend in Massachusetts.
The State Police are continuing to seek information about the box truck, in an attempt to identify the truck and operator. Attached is a photo of the box truck captured by the dashboard camera of the tractor trailer. Anyone with information regarding this box truck is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Roach at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
Uhlman remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, and arraignment will be scheduled when his medical condition improves.
No additional details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment hearing for the suspect.
***Initial news release, 7:05 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021***
On 1/1/2021 at approximately 0345, VSP received a 911 call from Roger Demar that
someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was operating.
This occurred in the area of I-91 south, mile marker 38, in Rockingham, VT.
The other operator, later identified as Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Framingham, MA,
emerged from a 2004 Ford Econoline van. Uhlman seemed to be experiencing a
mental health crisis and continued to move in and out of the roadway. In doing
so, he was struck by a passing motor vehicle that was described as a white 6
wheel box truck. The box truck did not stop after striking Uhlman. Uhlman
sustained injuries as part of the totality of the incident. He was transported
to the Springfield ED and then later flown to DHMC.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident or the box truck is encouraged to contact the
Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.
- 30 -