Update: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash I-91 south MM38

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B100004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/01/20 0345 hours

STREET: I-91 south

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Uhlman

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Framingham, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Econoline van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage

INJURIES: unknown, serious injuries

HOSPITAL: DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Roger Demar

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Trailer damage

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Following continued investigation into this incident by the Vermont State Police, a warrant for the arrest of Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Framingham, Massachusetts, has been issued on suspicion of Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, and Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent.

The Vermont State Police investigation determined that after the crash, Uhlman exited his van armed with a machete. He threatened the driver of the tractor trailer with the machete as he walked in and out of the roadway. Ulman was then struck by a passing box truck, which fled the scene. This investigation also revealed the 2004 Ford Econoline van operated by Uhlman was taken without consent from a friend in Massachusetts.

The State Police are continuing to seek information about the box truck, in an attempt to identify the truck and operator. Attached is a photo of the box truck captured by the dashboard camera of the tractor trailer. Anyone with information regarding this box truck is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Roach at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Uhlman remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, and arraignment will be scheduled when his medical condition improves.

No additional details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment hearing for the suspect.

***Initial news release, 7:05 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021***

On 1/1/2021 at approximately 0345, VSP received a 911 call from Roger Demar that

someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was operating.

This occurred in the area of I-91 south, mile marker 38, in Rockingham, VT.

The other operator, later identified as Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Framingham, MA,

emerged from a 2004 Ford Econoline van. Uhlman seemed to be experiencing a

mental health crisis and continued to move in and out of the roadway. In doing

so, he was struck by a passing motor vehicle that was described as a white 6

wheel box truck. The box truck did not stop after striking Uhlman. Uhlman

sustained injuries as part of the totality of the incident. He was transported

to the Springfield ED and then later flown to DHMC.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident or the box truck is encouraged to contact the

Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.

