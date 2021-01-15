Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
This celebration marks another year that Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is a must-see North Texas entertainment and recreation destinationGRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Waters is celebrating yet another year as North Texas’ choice for family-fun entertainment on January 30 and 31 from 11am - 8pm! The 80,000 square foot facility has been welcoming guests through its doors since January of 2018.
The Crew at Epic Waters would like to invite you to celebrate the waterpark’s three-year anniversary! Guests can look forward to many activities including daily raffles, pop-up trivia, digital dance contests, and much more! Lots of EPIC prizes will be available to win throughout the day as well! Have a sweet tooth? Enjoy some birthday cupcakes provided by our Hungry Wave Café, while supplies last. Don’t miss out on all the activities happening all weekend long!
Since the Epic Waters facility is a community owned project, the Crew is offering an added bonus to Grand Prairie! Residents can gain admission into the anniversary celebration for just $20 when shown proof of Grand Prairie residency at Guest Services!
Not a resident of Grand Prairie? No problem! All guests are encouraged to attend this birthday celebration! Try out our Epic two-day pass and celebrate Epic Waters on both Saturday and Sunday. Get all of the amenities that our water park has to offer for one, all-inclusive price!
2020 has been a year of hardships that still yielded some positives for the waterpark. Epic Waters was awarded three Wave Review Awards for their hard work and dedication in creative marketing by the renowned World Water Park Association. Competing against some of the most recognized waterparks in the industry, Epic Waters was honored to bring these wins to the City of Grand Prairie.
Epic Waters by the numbers: Year Three
7,004: Number of birthday parties and private events hosted
492,000: Number of hot dogs, hamburgers, and pizzas served at the Hungry Wave Café
283,728: Number of prizes redeemed at the Epic Waters arcade
“We are grateful for another successful year of operation and the continued growth of our family of lifelong Epic Waters fans,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said. “We’re looking forward to coming up with innovative ways to surprise and delight them with world-class guest experiences in the years to come!”
The Epic Waters Crew will be celebrating the award-winning water park the weekend of January 30-31 from 11am – 8pm to look forward too many more years of operation.
For more information and to purchase tickets or passes now, visit https://epicwatersgp.com/
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Situated west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior. The facility is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America, as well as the largest indoor waterpark in Texas.
Billed as a “cruise ship on land,” the park boasts wet and dry attractions for every member of the family, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor “action” river in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café and full-service bar, private event space and table-service cabanas, and much more. In 2019, the park added a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company headquartered in Erie, PA and Grand Prairie, TX. Since opening in January of 2018, the park has attracted guests from all 50 states and 11 countries. Awards and accolades include a 2018 “Leading Edge” Award and “Wave Review Award” from the World Waterpark Association, a 2019 “Best of Big D” Award from D Magazine, and a 2019 “Best of Aquatics” Award from Aquatics International Magazine; as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” list, and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic's Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral include The Summit (an award-winning, country club-styled recreation facility for active adults age 50+); the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an open air concert space that opened in August of 2018); The Epic (a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018); and PlayGrand Adventures (a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020). Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail. In the next few years, these amenities will expand to include hotels and restaurants.
To learn more about Epic Waters, visit the park’s website or Facebook page. To find out more about development at EpicCentral and throughout Grand Prairie, visit the City’s economic development website.
