Concierge Auctions Processes Over $3.4B in Global Bids in 2020, Among Other Record-Setting Accomplishments

1055 Stage Road, Aspen, Colorado Teton Run | 5300 North Prince Place, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Gsteigstrasse 134 | Gstaad, Switzerland 322 E Bleeker Street #322 & #324, Aspen, Colorado The Picasso of Malibu | 21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is closing out its 13th year in business with continued dominance in the global luxury real estate auction sector. With the industry’s most comprehensive database of high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet, the firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the world’s most capable buyers via a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform.



Global Expansion

In 2020, Concierge Auctions reached nearly $3 billion in historic sales, processed over $3.4 billion in competitive bids, grew its global activity to 29 countries and 44 states, and continued to expand its database of high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, agent representatives, and investors—to more than 680,000 contacts, including 3,500 billionaires, 10,000 private clients, and 110,000 weekly subscribers.



A Tech-Forward Model

“In consideration of the global pandemic, 2020 was a remarkable year that brought a lot of change and challenges worldwide. In the luxury sphere, we saw an increase in consumers purchasing goods online more readily than in years prior, from art to vintage cars to collectable wines. And specifically, this sector experienced an increase in online auctions, with buyers’ price thresholds exceeding expectations from pent up demand,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman. “At Concierge Auctions, we unveiled our first digital bidding platform in 2010. Since 2015, the majority of our auctions have been held online, allowing buyers to virtually view all properties and offers and bid real-time from anywhere in the world. While the world’s gone digital, we’ve been digital, offering buyers an immersive experience through our proven, world-class platform.”

Offering a more efficient method for buying and selling the world’s finest homes, in 2020 the firm attracted nearly one million website visitors from 228 countries.

“At this time last year, I knew 2020 would be prime for our platform as an on-demand, tech-forward model offering transparency and convenience to our clients. Of course, I didn’t know how true that statement would become in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, where we saw a 27% increase in buyer prospects, 27% increase in weekly subscribers, and our highest website traffic ever,” said Laura Brady. “As we’ve held our auctions digitally for many years, we focused this year on enhancing our clients’ experience. We launched a number of new technological conveniences, including our Client Portal that allows sellers and agents to see their property’s performance on our platform in real-time.”



Record-Breaking Sales

As the world leader in luxury real estate auctions, Concierge Auctions continued to break records for highest sales price, including:

8200 Kalavista Drive, Kalamalka Lake, British Columbia, Canada

• Sold for $8.95 million

• Highest sale price in area in the last 5-plus years

• In cooperation with Mark Evernden of Century 21 Bamber and Priscilla Sookarow of RE/MAX

5741 Ka Hookui Place, Poipu, Kauai, Hawaii

• Sold for $8.68 million

• Highest sale price ever in Kukui’ula

• In cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

2930 Hurlingham Drive, Wellington, Florida

• Sold for $7.476 million

• Highest sale price in Bridle Path in the last 3-plus years

• In cooperation with Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby's International Realty

“Having partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of 8200 Kalavista Drive and many others over the years, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of their platform at aggregating a market on a global scale while delivering a date-certain sale. Our aggressive marketing strategies brought a strong awareness of auction successes in Western Canada, and I once again look forward to our next sale together,” stated listing agent Mark Evernden.



Trophy Sales

Concierge Auctions further established itself in the $10 million to $100 million-plus market in 2020, continuing to represent more than 90 percent of $10 million-plus auction sales with an A+ satisfaction rating. In 2020, Concierge Auctions sold eight properties listed above $10 million, including:

1055 Stage Road, Aspen, Colorado

• Previously Listed for $30 million

• In cooperation with William Guth of Aspen International Properties

Rancho De Vista | 1 Wildwood Canyon Road, Los Angeles, California

• Previously Listed for $25 million

• In cooperation with Scott & Melinda Tamkin of Compass California

Teton Run | 5300 North Prince Place, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

• Previously Listed for $24.5 million

• In cooperation with Ed W Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

322 E Bleeker Street #322 & #324, Aspen, Colorado

• Previously Listed for $20 million

• In cooperation with William Guth of Aspen International Properties

Gsteigstrasse 134 | Gstaad, Switzerland

• Previously Listed for CHF 19.5

• In cooperation with Louis Martin of Barnes International Realty and Peter Burbach of Burbach Roycroft

The Picasso of Malibu | 21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, California

• Previously Listed for $16 million

• In cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias, Helena Deeds, and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland

Arbor Hill | 7111 Sheaff Lane, Near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

• Previously Listed for $12 million

• In cooperation with Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Wolf Point Golf Club, Gulf Coast, Texas

• Never Before Listed for Sale

• In cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches, LLC



Giving Back: Key For Key®

Since 2017, Concierge Auctions’ Key for Key® giving model has guaranteed that for every home the firm sells, a complete home is built for a family in need. In partnership with Giveback Homes, Concierge Auctions has funded over 320 homes to date—with nearly 100 of those in 2020. The firm also contributed “safe home kits” with needed supplies to it’s Key for Key® families during the pandemic.

“Every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. For many around the world, 2020 was the year of trying times, and it became more important to us than ever to heighten our commitment to our Key for Key® giving program,” continued Brady. “It’s at the forefront of our business every single day, and a passion project of our employees. We all firmly believe in the empowerment and financial stability that comes with homeownership and its impact for generations to come.”



Accolades and Achievements

Throughout 2020, Concierge Auctions was recognized with a number of professional accolades, including:

• Six Telly and four AVA awards for innovative videography

• Ranking on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list

Additional historic recognitions include:

• Placement on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America list for six consecutive years and "Hall of Fame" member

38 Telly awards

• "Best Website", “Best Overall Marketing”, and "Most Significant Sale" for the record-breaking sale of Playa Vista Isle in Hillsboro, Florida, which broke a U.S. World Record for highest sale price ever achieved for a property at auction, from Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate

• 20 marketing awards, including “Best Website” and “Best in Show” for print and film from USA TODAY and the National Auctioneers Association (NAA)

• Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate recognition of CEO Laura Brady and Chairman Chad Roffers

Agent Advisory Board

Born out of the luxury real estate industry, Concierge Auctions provides an additional agent tool for high-end listings. The firm has maintained alliances with leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Engel & Völkers Americas and Canada, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Leverage Global Partners, Naef Prestige Knight Frank, and more.

In 2019, the firm announced its inaugural Agent Advisory Board, a hand-selected group of esteemed top agents and brokers created to act as a think tank on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing. The agents and brokers selected for the Advisory Board all have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record of success with Concierge Auctions.

The 2020 Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board members included:

• Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, Phoenix, Arizona

• Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida

• Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Princeville, Hawaii

• Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah

• Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas, Texas

• Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas

• Seth O'Byrne, Compass, San Diego, California

• John McMonigle, The McMonigle Group, Newport Beach, California

• Billy Nash, Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida

• Kristen Routh-Silberman, Synergy Sotheby's International Realty, Las Vegas, Nevada



Luxury Homes Index

Concierge Auctions released its fourth-annual Luxury Homes Index, analyzing the 10 highest property sales in 56 top luxury markets across the United States to determine the impact that the number of Days On Market has on the final sale price of high-end homes. Of the 56 markets, the average sale price for the top 10 homes was $13,364,312 and the total Days On Market was 451 days. Only 33.4% of these properties sold in under 180 days. The fifth-annual Luxury Homes Index is scheduled to be released in February.

Product Refinement & A Focus on the Future

“We now offer the simplest and best terms in the industry. For sellers, there are no engagement or cancel fees. Quite simply—Sellers pay their agents. Buyers pay us,” Roffers stated.

Focused on the future, Concierge Auctions is further refining its industry-leading product, including progressing from a three-day to a five-day bidding window, offering a Concierge-sponsored Opening Bid Incentive for winning bidders of 50% of the Buyer’s Premium due on theOpening Bid, and enhancing its technology stack, client experience, and digital bidding platform.

“While we’re always focused on delivering the best, we want to out-do our best. Our company believes in constant innovation and progress—so, in 2021, we are doubling down the team’s focus on our client experience to even further elevate our unprecedented service for all who choose to work with us,” Brady continued.



About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.