Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met, Bidding Opens at $4.6M for Estate in Houston’s Storied Sherwood Forest Neighborhood

Resort-like residence to auction live in cooperation with Brooks Ballard International Real Estate at the Concierge Auctions’ May 2026 London Global Sale

The combination of scale, setting, and everyday livability sets 603 Friar Tuck Lane apart within Houston’s luxury market.” — Brooks Ballard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $4.6M for a magnificent estate set on more than two wooded acres in prestigious Sherwood Forest—one of Houston’s most exclusive, distinguished, and storied neighborhoods. Currently listed for $14M in cooperation with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate, bidding will culminate live in London on 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm’s May 2026 London Global Sale—an exceptional curation of luxury properties across Europe, North America, and South America being auctioned over the course of two days.

With strong international demand for U.S. real estate—and past London sales consistently drawing competitive bidding across properties—the event is designed to connect sellers with buyers who are not typically reached through traditional listing channels. Following extensive interest in Concierge Auctions’ May sale, the firm has added a second date at The Connaught in Mayfair on 30 June, with participation limited to a select number of properties.

“Our London Global Sale convenes a highly engaged international buyer pool actively competing for top-tier U.S. real estate,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “With bidding now open, that demand is immediately put into action, creating the kind of competitive environment that drives meaningful momentum and a definitive sale.”

“The combination of scale, setting, and everyday livability sets 603 Friar Tuck Lane apart within Houston’s luxury market,” said Ballard. “It delivers the privacy and presence buyers expect in Sherwood Forest, and opening bidding through Concierge Auctions allows us to bring that opportunity to those ready to act.”

“Properties of this scale and setting within Sherwood Forest are seldom available,” said Bean. “603 Friar Tuck Lane pairs architectural presence with everyday livability, and through our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we’re able to position it in front of a highly targeted audience who understands and values that level of quality.”

Located at 603 West Friar Tuck Lane, the residence is designed for both intimate living and large-scale entertaining, with soaring ceilings, walls of windows, and a series of refined living spaces that seamlessly connect to the outdoors. The grounds offer a private, resort-like setting anchored by a heated pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and lush, wooded landscaping. A dedicated primary suite occupies its own wing with spa-caliber finishes and tranquil views, complemented by a full suite of lifestyle amenities including a gym, craft room, wet bar, and five-car garage.

One of Houston’s original prestige addresses, Sherwood Forest is distinguished by expansive wooded lots, deed-restricted streets, and 24-hour security patrol, with close proximity to River Oaks, Piney Point, and Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy immediate access to Memorial Park’s 1,500 acres of green space and trails, as well as the city’s renowned dining, shopping, and cultural institutions.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Prime View Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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