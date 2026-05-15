Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Billionaire’s 15.9-Acre Compound Spanning 9 Properties and 7 Homes

Prime Bel Air and Hollywood offerings to sell 27 May in London during firm’s global sale

Offerings of this scale––particularly in a market as supply-constrained and exclusive as Bel Air––are extraordinarily rare.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is officially open for The Crown Bel Air, a once-in-a-generation, billionaire-owned 15.9-acre compound encompassing nine properties and seven homes across prime Bel Air and Hollywood. Offered in cooperation with notable real estate agents Aaron Kirman, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California, and Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the opportunity is available either as an entire assemblage or as individual acquisition opportunities. Bidding will culminate live in London on 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm’s London Global Sale—an exceptional curation of luxury properties across Europe, North America, and South America being sold over the course of two days.

Listed collectively for $105 million with a starting bid of $37.5M, The Crown Bel Air is among the most significant residential offerings to surface in Los Angeles in recent years, combining extraordinary scale, privacy, frontage, and long-term flexibility across a curated collection of estates, development properties, and architecturally significant homes. Anchored by a Mediterranean-style compound spanning more than 15 acres and including a midcentury residence designed by architect Gus Duffy, the offering presents buyers with the rare opportunity to acquire either a generational legacy estate or distinct individual properties across the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

“Offerings of this scale––particularly in a market as supply-constrained and exclusive as Bel Air––are extraordinarily rare,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Whether pursued as a singular legacy compound or reimagined across multiple estates, this assemblage represents an exceptionally scarce opportunity in one of the world’s most exclusive residential markets. By introducing a defined auction timeline, we’re able to engage a global pool of qualified buyers and create the competitive environment needed to drive a market-driven outcome for a property of this magnitude.”

“Opportunities like this simply don’t come to market,” said Kirman. “Having partnered with Concierge Auctions on ‘The One’––one of the most high-profile residential transactions globally––we’ve seen firsthand how their platform can identify and engage the right buyer pool for marquee assets. For a portfolio of this caliber, creating a defined moment in time is critical to unlocking its full value.”

“It’s incredibly rare to see this amount of contiguous land, privacy, and long-term upside come to market in Bel Air,” Josh Altman said. “Whether envisioned as a singular legacy estate or a collection of bespoke residences, the flexibility and scale here are virtually impossible to replicate today.”

The nine properties offer a uniquely versatile range of opportunities—from turnkey residences and architectural homes to large-scale redevelopment and legacy compound potential.

1005 & 1031 Bel Air Court

Listed for $29.49M. Starting Bid: $10M.

Together, spanning more than 3 acres, the centerpiece properties feature a sprawling compound, manicured gardens, detached guest accommodations, and resort-style grounds with cascading waterfall pools and tropical landscaping.

1037 Bel Air Court

Listed for $17.995M. Starting Bid: $6M.

Spanning nearly seven acres with approximately 500 feet of frontage, the property presents a rare opportunity to renovate, reimagine, or redevelop a significant Bel Air estate with sweeping canyon and skyline views.

1000 Bel Air Road

Listed for $11.999M. Starting Bid: $8.3M.

A fully gated estate featuring nearly 500 feet of frontage, expansive canyon and city views, and a fully gated estate with resort-style grounds, including a lagoon-style pool and detached guest house.

1111 Bel Air Place

Listed for $11.495M. Starting Bid: $6M.

Designed by architect Gus Duffy, the residence pairs panoramic Cataline-facing views with glass-wrapped interiors, spa-inspired amenities, and resort-style outdoor living.

1401 Bel Air Road

Listed for $10.25M. Starting Bid: $4.5M.

A gated Mediterranean-style estate offering expansive city, canyon, and ocean views, alongside extensive entertaining areas and guest accommodations.

2025–2027 North Highland Avenue

Listed for $7.45M. Starting Bid: $2.5M.

The approximately 2.8-acre property, rumored to have ties to William Randolph Hearst and formerly housed the historic Hollywood Art Center School, features a 1920s estate, guest structures, landscaped grounds with trails and fountains, and future subdivision potential for five single-family lots, some with Hollywood Sign views.

991 Bel Air Road

Listed for $5.299M. Starting Bid: $2.5M.

Set on a 40,200-square-foot lot, the property presents a compelling development opportunity to renovate the existing Cape Cod-style residence or create a new architectural estate overlooking the city, canyons, and Pacific Ocean.

Long regarded as one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in the world, Bel Air is defined by its privacy, expansive estates, and proximity to Los Angeles’ premier cultural, business, and lifestyle destinations. Set against the backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains, the neighborhood offers a serene retreat just minutes from Beverly Hills, UCLA, and the broader Westside.

Images of the properties may be viewed online. All photography credited to Christopher Amitrano and Matthew Momberger.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

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