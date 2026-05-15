111+ Acres in Bradbury Estates in LA’s Ultra-Exclusive San Gabriel Valley Foothills to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Bidding for the legacy estate—ideal for any visionary—within one of California’s most discreet enclaves to close live in London in cooperation with Compass

It is extraordinarily rare to see land of this scale and pedigree become available within Bradbury Estates.” — Scott Tamkin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewel of the American West, Bradbury Estates Ranch, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott and Melinda Tamkin of Compass. Listed for $10.5 million, selling to the highest bidder, the 111.8± acre property offers visionary buyers two distinct paths: a proposed collection of 14 bespoke estate parcels in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, or a singular trophy residential or mega-compound, within one of California's most discreet and storied enclaves. Held by one of Bradbury’s founding families for three generations, the offering presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape a legacy residential enclave behind the famed 24-hour guard gates at Bradbury Estates.

Bidding is scheduled to open on 17 June and via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live in London on 30 June at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm’s June 2026 London Global Sale.

Framed by elevations reaching 1,790 feet and panoramic views stretching across the San Gabriel Valley, if parceled, proposed and potential plans call for 14 private residential lots ranging from approximately 1.5 to two acres. More than half the site has been proposed as permanent open space, creating an uncommon balance of privacy, scale, and natural stewardship within greater Los Angeles.

“In today’s market, buyers at this level are pursuing irreplaceable real estate, and there are few opportunities that compare to this,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Held by the same family for multiple generations, Bradbury Estates Ranch represents an extraordinary chance to create a lasting legacy within one of the most exclusive, luxurious, and tightly held communities in the country. Our platform is uniquely designed to connect assets like this with a global audience of buyers seeking scale, privacy, and long-term significance.”

"It is extraordinarily rare to see land of this scale and pedigree become available within Bradbury Estates,” said Scott Tamkin, Co-Founder, Tamkin Real Estate Group of Compass. “This is one of Southern California’s most private and prestigious communities, where opportunities are typically passed quietly between generations––not publicly offered to the market. Bradbury Estates Ranch gives the buyer the ability to create something truly legacy-defining, and our partnership with Concierge Auctions allows us to introduce that opportunity to a highly qualified global audience in a focused and competitive environment.”

“Our family’s connection to this land dates back to the 1930s or 1940s, when our grandfather acquired the land. Our parents built their home nearby in 1946, and were instrumental in the founding of Bradbury in 1957, when they and their neighbors incorporated the City. This property has always represented far more than acreage––it embodies history, a long-term vision, and a meaningful connection to the landscape surrounding it. We’ve long understood how truly rare this opportunity is, which made Concierge Auctions, the foremost leader in the space––the natural partner to introduce it to a global audience. We look forward to seeing its next chapter take shape,” said Anne Chadwick. “For centuries, auctions have been the time-tested channel for selling rare, pedigree assets like fine art and antiquities. Given this property’s provenance, we chose the time-honored auction model, a method proven over hundreds of years for assets of singular importance, to present this generational holding.”

Few addresses in the American West carry the cachet of Bradbury, California. Home to fewer than 1,000 residents, the intentionally quiet community has long attracted business leaders, athletes, and ultra-high-net-worth families drawn to its privacy, equestrian character, and absence of through traffic. The 91008 zip code ranks among California's highest for average household income, surpassing even Beverly Hills' iconic 90210. Current and former residents have included Hall of Fame baseball player Adrián Beltré, In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder, and race car legend Gale Banks. Incorporated in 1957 specifically to preserve its rural tranquility, Bradbury remains one of the country’s most exclusive and intentionally understated communities.

Beyond the gates, the surrounding region offers a rare balance of natural beauty, recreation, and culture. Monrovia Canyon Park and the trails of the San Gabriel Mountains provide access to waterfalls, hiking, equestrian paths, and the foothills of Angeles National Forest, while Santa Anita Park and the renowned Santa Anita Golf Course sit just minutes away. Acclaimed Michelin-star dining destinations are all within easy reach, alongside iconic cultural institutions such as the Getty, the Huntington Library and Gardens, and the Hollywood Bowl. The Langham Huntington Pasadena, one of Southern California’s grande dame hotels, is just 30 minutes from the community.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Brian Trifon.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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