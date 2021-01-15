MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SECOND RENEWABLE ENERGY PROCUREMENT

January 15, 2021

Projects Will Help Achieve Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard Goals

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued a Request for Proposals today for the Sale of Energy or Renewable Energy Credits from Qualifying Renewable Resources. A bidder may also offer to sell capacity as part of its proposal.

This is the second renewable energy procurement for the state of Maine as part of the States new Renewable Portfolio Standards. In September, the Commission announced that 17 renewable projects had been chosen in the first procurement. Bidders estimate those projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 500,000 tons per year, create hundreds of jobs and contribute millions of dollars to Maines economy.

"We were very pleased with the first-year prices for energy from the first procurement, which ranged between 2.9-4 cents per kWh," Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett, II said. We are optimistic that the second round will be equally beneficial to the state of Maine."

Facilities eligible for these contracts are required by the Legislature to qualify for Maine's Class 1A Renewable Portfolio Standards. Projects will be selected through a competitive process conducted by the Commission and evaluated based on the expected value they will provide to Maine consumers and the states economy. Bidders selected will enter into long-term contracts with one or both of Maine's investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities - Central Maine Power Company (CMP) and Versant Power.

A bidders information session will be held February 3, 2021 and initial proposals are due on or before March 18, 2021. The RFP and related materials are available on the Commission website at: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/electricity/rfps/class1a2021/

Background: During its 2019 session, the Maine Legislature enacted An Act To Reform Maines Renewable Portfolio Standard, Public Law 2019, Chapter 477 (Act). The Act directs the Commission to conduct two competitive solicitation processes to procure, in the aggregate, an amount of energy or RECs from Class 1A resources that is equal to 14% of retail electricity sales in the State during calendar year 2018, or 1.715 Million MWh. Of that 14% total, the Act directs the Commission to acquire at least 7%, but not more than 10%, through contracts approved by December 31, 2020 (Tranche 1), and to acquire the remaining amount (Tranche 2) through a solicitation process to be initiated no later than January 15, 2021.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov