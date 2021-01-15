For Immediate Release:

January 15, 2021

Auditor Faber Issues Statement before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber issued the following statement:

“As we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. may we recall the poise and resolve he demonstrated in his pursuit of peace and equality.

The year we leave behind was, at times, difficult and divisive. But in spite of all the negativity present in our daily lives, Americans once again proved their resilience and capacity for compassion in the face of great adversity. Our institutions have been tested and our relationships strained, but we continue to stand united as we march into the year that lies ahead.

I ask that we recall the words of Dr. King: “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

With open minds and open hearts, we must continue to pursue a path that that leads to opportunity - the opportunity to learn from one another, become our best selves, and fulfill Dr. King’s vision to work together and make the American dream possible for all.

Now is the time for us to find peace within ourselves, in our neighborhoods, and in our country so we can move forward. The world is watching. Our children are watching. For them, we must once again come to understand that we are blessed to be Americans and we must use that common ground to find peace with those with whom we may disagree.

We thank Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for his heroic achievements and true patriotism in his quest to ensure America’s freedoms for all.”

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.