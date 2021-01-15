Schwank to Chair Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, Takes on Leadership Role

Reading, January 15, 2021 − Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) will continue her post as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee for the 2021-2022 legislative session, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Jay Costa (D-43rd district) announced today. She will also serve on the Appropriations, Aging & Youth, Health & Human Services and Game & Fisheries committees.

“Serving on these key committees will allow me to discuss issues of critical importance to my constituents, like helping Berks County recover from COVID-19 both economically and through vaccine rollout,” she said.

Schwank was also named the Senate Democratic Caucus Administrator, which is a Senate leadership role.

“I look forward to continue working with my colleagues in the Democratic caucus to ensure that our legislative priorities reflect those of the people I represent,” Schwank said. “I am humbled by the trust my leadership has placed in me.”

