Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,726 in the last 365 days.

Schwank to Chair Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, Takes on Leadership Role

Sen. Judy Schwank

Reading, January 15, 2021 − Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) will continue her post as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee for the 2021-2022 legislative session, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Jay Costa (D-43rd district) announced today. She will also serve on the Appropriations, Aging & Youth, Health & Human Services and Game & Fisheries committees.

“Serving on these key committees will allow me to discuss issues of critical importance to my constituents, like helping Berks County recover from COVID-19 both economically and through vaccine rollout,” she said.

Schwank was also named the Senate Democratic Caucus Administrator, which is a Senate leadership role.

“I look forward to continue working with my colleagues in the Democratic caucus to ensure that our legislative priorities reflect those of the people I represent,” Schwank said. “I am humbled by the trust my leadership has placed in me.”

-30-

 

You just read:

Schwank to Chair Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, Takes on Leadership Role

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.