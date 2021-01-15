Maximiliano Nealon releases all-new song to help raise funds for Drexell and Honeybee’s Restaurant
Non-profit restaurant feeds the hungry through 100% of donations receivedBREWTON, AL, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brewton, AL – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit non-profit organizations around the United States hard. Drexell and Honeybee’s Restaurant in Brewton, Alabama is one such non-profit group that has been heavily affected by the pandemic. The restaurant offers free meals to feed the hungry and operates 100% via donation.
Since the pandemic hit, Drexell and Honeybee’s has had to close its dining room and only offers to-go meals, which have been given without donations due to a lack of anonymity for those seeking food. Without donations coming in, musician Maximiliano Nealon stepped up to offer some assistance to Drexell and Honeybee’s by writing, recording, and releasing an exclusive song.
Nealon released his all-new song “I Was Hungry (and You Fed Me)” on Bandcamp with all proceeds from downloads going to Drexell and Honeybee’s. Listeners can download the song for $1 and help the restaurant feed the hungry in and around Brewton.
The singer/songwriter learned about Drexell and Honeybee’s and wrote “I Was Hungry (and You Fed Me)” as a way to raise funds. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant has only been able to provide to-go orders after closing its dining room. Donations have not been taken in spite of the restaurant continuing to feed locals with hearty meals.
The aim of the downloadable track is to help raise funds and keep the restaurant going until it can re-open fully later this year. Drexell and Honeybee’s serves around 100 people, three days a week. While the restaurant is not taking donations currently due a desire of keeping donors’ identity private, they hope to raise around $5,000 in downloads of the song “I Was Hungry (and You Fed Me)”.
To download Maximiliano Nealon’s song “I Was Hungry (and You Fed)” for $1 to help raise funds for Drexell and Honeybee’s Restaurant, please download the track at Bandcamp. For more information on Drexell and Honeybee’s Restaurant, please visit the restaurant here. To make a donation straight to the restaurant, please go here.
