NAI Legacy adds Catherine Black as its Private Client Advisor
Full-service commercial real estate firm adds an experienced private client advisor expert to its growing Minnesota team.BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy announced today that it has hired Catherine Black to be the company’s new Private Client Advisor. NAI Legacy provides expert brokerage, investment, and property management services to clients in Minnesota and North Dakota. Ms. Black is an accomplished real estate professional utilizing business development, relationship management, sales, and marketing skills and experience with intuitive relationship and interpersonal communication expertise.
“I am privileged and excited to be joining the NAI Legacy team,” said Catherine Black. “It is my intention to continue to build on the reputation of the team that comprises NAI Legacy by providing superior products, services and one to one relationship to all our clients.”
“We are very excited to welcome Catherine to our team. She has the unique ability to reach out to an underserved clientele that seek, safe, high-quality, managed investment property opportunities in growth markets. She is able to broaden our team’s reach into Florida and the Dakotas, by meeting face to face with high net-worth families and clients in those markets”, added Managing Director, Michael Houge.
NAI Legacy serves the greater Minneapolis and St. Paul markets, including Rochester, St. Cloud and Western Wisconsin. Their Minnesota team has a combined 150 years and $6 billion of brokerage, investment and property management experience. The firm provides traditional brokerage and property management services as well as real estate services for a range of tax and capital-driven investment alternatives, including 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges, Opportunity Zones, DST’s and Bonus Depreciation.
Skilled in the art of negotiation and communication, Catherine is well known for her tenacity, perseverance, and listening skills, which often result in a successful transaction. She brings passion, integrity and deep commitment to assist with the commercial real estate investment needs of her clients.
During her professional career in corporate environments, she produced qualified investors for various commercial real estate projects for a regional developer, developed creative and sustainable growth and marketing strategies for large communications companies, and served as an independent registered investment representative in the financial industry. Catherine’s vast array of skills, talents, strengths and insight are a solid expertise that she is now contributing to a commercial real estate investment business.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a Minneapolis based, full-service commercial real estate company and an affiliate of NAI Global; an international network of over 6,000 real estate professionals. The team is local, however the NAI Global affiliation provides them with professional “boots on the ground” in nearly every market across the globe.
NAI Legacy is comprised of the association and re-branding of four boutique commercial brokerage, investment and property management firms and was formally established in early 2019. Each of the founding firms lined-up to bring a unique set of industry talents, experiences and specialties to best serve clients. NAI Legacy currently owns and manages approximately 2.5 million square feet of space throughout the Twin Cities Area; and is expanding. Given their history and investment management experience, the NAI Legacy team offers extensive knowledge in all major property types including industrial, office, medical office, net-lease, retail and multi-family housing. To learn more, please visit nailegacy.com
