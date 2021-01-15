Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Manatee County man for child pornography

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Odie Brock Ely, 43, of Palmetto, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)(a), a third-degree felony. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count qualifies to be enhanced to a second-degree felony based on F.S. 775.0847(2)(a)(b).   FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at his home, and forensic examinations of Ely’s computer uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts. Some of the child victims were under the age of five.   Ely was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

