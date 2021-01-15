Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Offenses Committed within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A300146

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2021

LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Forrest Menard

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13th, 2021, Vermont State Police received a delayed report of a possible domestic assault in Woodbury. Subsequent investigation by Troopers indicated that Forrest Menard had assaulted the victim on January 10th, 2021 at a residence in Woodbury. Menard was located in Woodbury on January 15th, 2021 and taken into custody. He was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Menard was subsequently released on conditions and ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 19th, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/19/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

