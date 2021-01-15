Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Offenses Committed within the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A300146
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2021
LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Forrest Menard
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13th, 2021, Vermont State Police received a delayed report of a possible domestic assault in Woodbury. Subsequent investigation by Troopers indicated that Forrest Menard had assaulted the victim on January 10th, 2021 at a residence in Woodbury. Menard was located in Woodbury on January 15th, 2021 and taken into custody. He was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Menard was subsequently released on conditions and ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 19th, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/19/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
