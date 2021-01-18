TechnologyCatalogue.com taps local firm to give Indian tech players access to global markets
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology.
India Technology Platform planned for second quarter this yearDELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest-growing global platform for technology solutions in the energy sector, is partnering with India-based Avatyr Business Consulting to provide Indian tech suppliers a much-needed boost in positioning themselves globally.
“This partnership with TechnologyCatalogue.com offers huge potential for all the Indian tech start-ups and scale-ups to get exposure to global markets. Indian tech start-ups have groundbreaking technologies especially on digitalisation and automation that could revolutionise operations of manufacturing, industrial and energy companies everywhere in the world, and yet only a few with enough resources have found their way offshore,” Arvind Vasu, Avatyr founder highlighted.
The highlight of this partnership is the development of the India Technology Platform dedicated to technological solutions developed by Indian innovators, especially those who are targeting players in the energy and industrial sectors. With India having the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world, the India platform is expected to showcase cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and data analytics.
“There are also a lot of deep tech, engineering and research-based efforts in India expected to bring out new robotics and hardware-based technologies. Our goal is to have them hosted on the platform so the world can have easy access to these novel solutions from Indian
innovators,” Vasu added.
The platform is also expected to benefit Indian industrial and energy companies as this will bring together local technological solutions in one portal, making search, selection and deployment of technologies faster and easier.
“We are thrilled to have Arvind Vasu on board as we believe his involvement with Indian tech start-ups, venture capitalists and accelerators combined with his past experience at ABB is a great asset in ensuring the successful rollout of the India Technology Platform,” TechnologyCatalogue.com co-founder and managing partner Erik Nijveld noted.
Prior to starting Avatyr, Vasu has held various positions in Sales, Marketing and Management and worked in the US, Malaysia, China and India. In 2004, he moved to Bangalore to start ABB’s Robotics Business, which grew to exceed revenues of $20 million with over 100 employees in 2009.
“India’s burgeoning start-up and innovation culture promises a wide range of existing and upcoming technological innovations not just for the energy sector but also for other industries. Partnering with Avatyr and launching India Technology Platform confirm our commitment to continue to expand our selection of technologies, ensuring that every business challenge in the energy sector has appropriate innovative solutions on our platform,” Nijveld concluded.
Registering technologies and having tech pages on the India Technology Platform will be free of charge. Premium services that include Tech Positioning Programme, Data Analytics for the page, among others will also be available for technology suppliers, with 20-percent special discount for those who will register before 31 March 2021.
Currently, TechnologyCatalogue.com has a global platform for technological solutions in the energy sector as well as country portals for the Netherlands, Australia and UK markets. The firm also tapped partners in the US, Kuwait, UK, and the Guianas and Caribbean for tailored country offerings.
