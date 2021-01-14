"Moreover, public policy and fairness concerns, such as protecting workers and benefiting businesses that comply with the wage order obligations, favor retroactive application of Dynamex," Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye wrote for the California Supreme Court.
Landmark Worker-Classification Ruling Is Retroactive, Supreme Court Says
