(Subscription required) Now, in a misdemeanor court at the Metropolitan Courthouse, Segall said she enjoys seeing defendants make progress in their substance abuse classes or fulfilling other requirements and is open to providing second chances.
Jan 14, 2021
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Wendy Segal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.