Press release // 21B100179 domestic assault and cruelty to a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 1-14-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Guilford VT
VIOLATION: Domestic assault on 2 household members, cruelty to a child under 10
ACCUSED: Terry Jobin
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford VT
VICTIM: The victims in this case are juvenile household members, names withheld.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families conducted a
partnered investigation related to an allegation of child abuse. Based on this
investigation, Vermont State Police charged Terry Jobin with assaulting two
juvenile family members, one who was under 10 years old.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-15-21 1230 PM
COURT: Windham Criminal
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690