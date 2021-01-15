Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,902 in the last 365 days.

Press release // 21B100179 domestic assault and cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                           

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 1-14-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Guilford VT

VIOLATION: Domestic assault on 2 household members, cruelty to a child under 10

 

ACCUSED: Terry Jobin                                               

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford VT

 

VICTIM: The victims in this case are juvenile household members, names withheld.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families conducted a

partnered investigation related to an allegation of child abuse.  Based on this

investigation, Vermont State Police charged Terry Jobin with assaulting two

juvenile family members, one who was under 10 years old. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-15-21 1230 PM            

COURT: Windham Criminal

 

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

You just read:

Press release // 21B100179 domestic assault and cruelty to a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.