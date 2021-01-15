Press release // 21B100179 domestic assault and cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident

VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 1-14-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Guilford VT

VIOLATION: Domestic assault on 2 household members, cruelty to a child under 10

ACCUSED: Terry Jobin

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford VT

VICTIM: The victims in this case are juvenile household members, names withheld.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families conducted a

partnered investigation related to an allegation of child abuse. Based on this

investigation, Vermont State Police charged Terry Jobin with assaulting two

juvenile family members, one who was under 10 years old.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-15-21 1230 PM

COURT: Windham Criminal

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

