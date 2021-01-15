Spaghetti Bowl Early Morning Ramp Closure, Upgrades January 15 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 connector ramp from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., January 15, in downtown Las Vegas. Crews are performing lane restriping. Additional repair work related closures include:

• The southbound U.S. Highway 95 collector-distributor road starting Decatur Boulevard will be closed to thru highway traffic during the same time. (The Decatur and Valley View boulevard exits will remain open). • The Valley View Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed. • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramps to south Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard will also be closed.

However, southbound U.S. Highway 95 mainline traffic will remain open as will the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) flyover from southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15. In addition, the Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 will stay open.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.