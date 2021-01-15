Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware Announces New Director of Staffing Service
Goodwill Staffing Services provides human resources solutions to businesses, government agencies & non-profit organizations in Delaware and Delaware County, PA.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia A. (Patti) Mengers has been selected to lead Goodwill Staffing Services, a community-based program of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Ms. Mengers began her career at Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County in 2011 as a Job Resource Center Coordinator in Goodwill’s Workforce Initiatives program and later became the Director of the program. During that time Patti led the opening of three Job Resource Centers and managed 11 workforce development programs. In her role as Director of Goodwill Staffing Services Patti will oversee all aspects of the program’s operations.
Goodwill Staffing Services provides a full suite of human resources solutions to businesses, government agencies and non-profit organizations in Delaware and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 600 people from an array of industries, skillsets and backgrounds.
“As an organization whose mission centers around providing skills to develop people’s ability to enter and remain connected to the workforce, it’s only natural that our business services would include a staffing agency,” shared Goodwill of Delaware’s President and CEO, Colleen Morrone. “Goodwill Staffing is also strategically aligned with our Workforce Initiatives program to provide skills training and employment opportunities to veterans, opportunity youth, seniors, returning citizens, the disabled, and people with a lack of work experience.”
Goodwill Staffing Services, which has offices in all three counties in Delaware and Delaware County, PA provides temporary and direct placement services in multiple industries including: administrative, customer service, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and warehousing and logistics. In addition, Goodwill Staffing Services trains and employs a team of industrial/janitorial professionals that have been providing essential services throughout the pandemic.
About Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County
For 100 years, the mission of Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County has been to improve the quality of life for individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency through the Power of Work! This mission is supported by proceeds from donations to our retail and e-commerce operations, and revenue generated through our Industrial Services and Staffing Services programs. In 2020 alone, through our Workforce Initiatives programs, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County provided more than 15,000 services to individuals, and placed more than 700 people into employment throughout the region. For information on our programs and services, including our stores and donation locations, visit our website: www.GoodwillDE.org.
Goodwill Contact
Leah Coles
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County
302.307.6119 | lcoles@goodwillde.org
Latisha Bracy
Bracy and Associates Integrated Strategies
tish@bracyandassociates.com