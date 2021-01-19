Studies Suggest Polygala tenuifolia extract Has the Potential to Enhance Mood and Ease Anxiety
Polygala tenuifolia herbal extract may provide mood support, ease anxiety, improve sleep quality and creative thinking, and help discharge repressed emotions.
Polygala tenuifolia extract may enhance emotional stability and mood. Buddhist monks use it for meditation and focus. Some call it the Will Strengthener. Read our Polygala FAQ to learn more.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific studies suggest that Polygala tenuifolia herbal extract provides mood support and may ease anxiety, improve sleep quality, heighten creative thinking, help discharge repressed emotions, and enhance dreaming and manifested ideas. It may calm and relax the body by easing restlessness and anxiety. Its Chinese name, Yuan Zhi, translates to “high aspirations.”
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
“In Traditional Chinese Medicine terms, Polygala tenuifolia balances the qi of the heart and kidneys, thereby providing mood support and enhancing emotional stability,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “It’s valued for its reputed ability to provide protection to the brain, and Buddhist monks use it for meditation and focus. Adherents call it the Will Strengthener. The Linden Botanicals Polygala FAQ provides a lot of information about this amazing extract.”
A Phytotherapy Research Journal study notes that Polygala tenuifolia “promotes the proliferation of neural stem cells, [which] may contribute to the therapeutic benefits of [Polygala] for the treatment of patients with insomnia, neurosis and dementia.” A study in Neurochemical Research Journal further suggests that Polygala can go beyond simply being neuroprotective and can promote neural stem cell proliferation and differentiation, pushing the plant into a special category of nootropics that support new brain cell growth.
Studies substantiate Polygala tenuifolia’s mood support potential and possible effects on mood. A Public Library of Science Journal study says Polygala “exerts rapid-onset antidepressant effects … and may be worthy of further evaluation as a safe substitute to other rapid-onset antidepressants [with] unacceptable side effects.”
Polygala may not only provide mood enhancing support but also improved memory, improved focus, and protection against cognitive ailments.
“There’s good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to optimal health will benefit from support with Polygala as a mood support health supplement,” Van der Linden says. “It even has potential as an antidepressant and appears to have adaptogenic action on cortisol [the stress hormone].”
Those in search of in-depth, science-based answers to questions about Polygala tenuifolia can read Linden Botanicals’ Polygala FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Polygala extract in its online store.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra), and Polygala tenuifolia (Yuan Zhi). These teas and extracts provide science-based support for mood, brain health, immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about the company’s teas and extracts and find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources. U.S. orders $75+ ship free.
