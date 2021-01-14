Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,880 in the last 365 days.

Department of Transportation & Hughes County Seek Public Input into Hughes County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Contact: Julie Stevenson, 605-773-2898 

 

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Hughes County, will hold an online public meeting to present information on the Hughes County Master Transportation Plan. 

 

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website (www.HughesCountyMTP.com)rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting.  Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.  

 

The Hughes County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Hughes County and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Hughes County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.

 

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). 

 

Written and verbal comments will be accepted any time between Jan. 13, and Feb. 14, 2021. 

 

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at (605) 773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

--30--

You just read:

Department of Transportation & Hughes County Seek Public Input into Hughes County Master Transportation Plan Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.