Temporary Lane Closures on Haines Avenue

For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 14, 2021 Contact: Ellen Erickson, HDR, ellen.erickson@hdrinc.com

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says there will be a single lane closure in the north and southbound lanes of Haines Avenue while temporary traffic signals are installed at the intersection of Haines Avenue and Mall Drive. This work will take place Jan.18-21, 2021.

Motorists are asked to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes and be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic.

This work is being done to prepare for traffic detours needed for construction efforts during widening of the I-90 Maple Street bridges and reconstruction of the LaCrosse Street and I-90 (Exit 59) interchange.

Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $17 million project.

Project Website: http://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/. An on-line public meeting will be available at this site within the next month with additional details on the project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org, download the SDDOT 511 app or dial 511.

- 30 -