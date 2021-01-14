Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary Lane Closures on Haines Avenue

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, January 14, 2021 Contact: Ellen Erickson, HDR, ellen.erickson@hdrinc.com

  RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says there will be a single lane closure in the north and southbound lanes of Haines Avenue while temporary traffic signals are installed at the intersection of Haines Avenue and Mall Drive.  This work will take place Jan.18-21, 2021. 

Motorists are asked to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes and be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic.

This work is being done to prepare for traffic detours needed for construction efforts during widening of the I-90 Maple Street bridges and reconstruction of the LaCrosse Street and I-90 (Exit 59) interchange.

Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $17 million project.

Project Website: http://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.  An on-line public meeting will be available at this site within the next month with additional details on the project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org, download the SDDOT 511 app or dial 511.

 

 

- 30 -

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

