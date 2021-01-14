Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21a500142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen                             

STATION: VSP Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/14/20 @ 0942 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 82 Winter St/Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

 

ACCUSED: Sara L. Hall                                                  

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

ON the above date and time, a conditions of release check was performed on Sara L. Hall at her court listed address of Winter St in Newport, VT.  Upon checking the address, the current tenant advised Hall had not been to her address since the day prior, a violation of her court ordered 24/hr curfew.  Numerous addresses throughout Orleans County were checked for Hall's whereabouts throughout the day without success.  At approximately 1445 hours, Hall arrived at the VSP barracks in Derby and was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on  1/15/21.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/15/21          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  N   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

