Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21a500142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/14/20 @ 0942 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 82 Winter St/Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Sara L. Hall
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
ON the above date and time, a conditions of release check was performed on Sara L. Hall at her court listed address of Winter St in Newport, VT. Upon checking the address, the current tenant advised Hall had not been to her address since the day prior, a violation of her court ordered 24/hr curfew. Numerous addresses throughout Orleans County were checked for Hall's whereabouts throughout the day without success. At approximately 1445 hours, Hall arrived at the VSP barracks in Derby and was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 1/15/21.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/15/21
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881