MMC eyes regional expansion and announces development plans
MMC announces expansion into new markets and unveils its plans for production upgradesGIZA, EGYPT, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mona Helmy, Head of Marketing and Sales for Misr Measurement and Control (MMC), said that the company is currently undertaking an ambitious expansion plan that would expand its product leadership in the Middle East.
Helmy revealed that MMC supplied its products to Tunisian "El Fouladh" group and Syrian "Hadeed" group. « This is a continuation of the company's presence in the various Middle East markets, in addition to the good reputation the company enjoys as a major partner in the Egyptian market for 30 years» continued Helmy.
"Helmy" added that the company is also undertaking systematic modernization plans aimed at raising productivity three folds by updating production lines using latest technologies, by investing in training and by following the latest modern standards.
The company also continuously evaluates its partnerships with suppliers to reach the best service to be provided to its customers in Egypt and the Middle East in order to provide products that are in line with the rapid development of the industrial sector, particularly the metal industries sector.
Sherine Mossalam, Director of Symbios Group of Companies, a consulting partner to MMC, said that despite the global pandemic, MMC decided to invest heavily in modernization to boost its productivity development. Mossalam indicated that in light of global changes, product quality and competitiveness are heavily reliant on the continuous development of production systems
