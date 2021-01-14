Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,820 in the last 365 days.

Reflecting back on 2020- A year in review: Dworshak Reservoir

This summer’s trawl and hydro-acoustic surveys in Dworshak Reservoir have found a record number of kokanee fry. These surveys estimate there are 5.8 million fry in the reservoir. The previous high was 4.0 million fry. This is both good news and not-so-good news. The reason this is not-so-good is because these high densities will likely result in poor growth leading to kokanee fisheries in two years with a bunch of small fish – fish smaller than most people like to target.

Trawling net

Juvenile and adult Kokanee

The good news is when kokanee reach high abundances, Smallmouth Bass growth rates in Dworshak Reservoir can reach levels seen almost nowhere else in the world. If this kokanee year-class doesn’t experience high mortality rates, we will likely see Smallmouth Bass being caught in two or three years that approach or exceed the state record, which not too surprisingly came from Dworshak Reservoir when there were record high numbers of kokanee.

Catch & release small mouth bass

You just read:

Reflecting back on 2020- A year in review: Dworshak Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.