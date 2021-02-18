Patricia Karen Gagic Creates the Perfect Balance Between Her Art, Meditation, and Writing

Entering Enlightenment painting by Patricia Karen Gagic Patricia Karen Gagic Patricia Karen Gagic receiving the ATIM Masters Awards from ArtTour International Magazine.

For Patricia Karen Gagic, art is the essence of life, every experience is a form of art, her hope is to reveal something significant that inspires her viewers.

My art is intended to point to what is greater than the conventional and logic-based point-of-view.” — Patricia Karen Gagic

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern, powerful, and thriving woman of today is one who exemplifies grace and passion as she achieves a work-life balance. Patricia Karen Gagic is one such woman; she has combined her life’s greatest passions to create her best experience from art to writing, being a meditation specialist, and being an active humanitarian who is building a strong legacy. The multi-awarded international contemporary Artist, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker is making a massive impact on this generation and the next as she opens her heart to the world.

“My art is intended to point to what is greater than the conventional and logic-based point-of-view. The under-painting is central to how this orientation shows up in the final works. In the search for the luminous and ethereal, the under-painting is an investigative yet carefully orchestrated evolution of intentional layering in which I am immersed in a process of moving with a rich flow of contemplative and clairvoyant thought,” says Patricia Karen Gagic.

Besides being an accomplished contemporary artist, she is also a Certified meditation specialist and facilitator who completed her Certification in Applied Mindfulness and Transformative Mindfulness and Mindfulness without Borders from Factor lnwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto. Interestingly, before becoming a full-time artist, Patricia Karen Gagic thrived in the banking industry and as an entrepreneur in property management. She is also a Level 4 Feng Shui consultant.

As can be expected, Patricia has been the recipient of numerous accolades celebrating her many accomplishments as an artist and humanitarian. This 2020 alone, she was honored with the Pewter medal for Painting from the Academique Societe Arts Sciences and Lettres in Paris. Additionally, she received the Apollo and Daphne award from the Le Bernin — International Biennial of Baroque Art Salentin in Italy. She also received the International Prize in New York City. Patricia is also Artist of the Year for Art Tour International Magazine.

Patricia Karen Gagic, aside from being a prolific artist and well-respected author of Karmic Alibi, also co-authored other books such as Voices of Inspiration with Marlon Smith and RockStar Success Stories with Craig Duswalt, among others. In 2015, she released her fiction titled Karma and Cash. She is presently finishing other projects which include The Black Snowflake, Thirsters and Quenchers, and Inspired to be Rewired.

Patricia Karen Gagic’s most immense joy was being inducted into the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada Hall of Fame. Apart from her many responsibilities in Canada, she remains deeply committed to a project she established in Cambodia in 2006. She actively participated in building the first Buddhist library in Angkor Wat, Siem Reap. She also supported an orphanage and school for underprivileged children, a school for monks, and an innovation house and library in Boeng Mealea, Cambodia.

Patricia Karen Gagic was motivated to build her brand as an artist in the past years by people who greatly impacted her life, such as her parents, husband Ned, and mentor, Dragan Dragic. On the other hand, her spiritual journey is a personal experience that brought her to many distant places in search of light, peace, and an inner balance. As she continues to inspire the world with her passion, compassion, and positive attitude toward life, there is no doubt she is changing many lives even without trying very hard.

