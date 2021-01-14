Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission Confirms Appointment to Court of Appeal

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced the commission today unanimously confirmed Judge Truc T. Do as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division One (San Diego).

Justice Do is the first Asian American woman justice to serve on the Fourth District Court of Appeal. The commission held the hearing virtually for the first time in its history.

Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye oath of office
Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye issues the oath of office virtually to Justice Truc T. Do.
Appointee Summary Biography

Justice Truc T. Do was also the first Vietnamese American judge on the San Diego County Superior Court when she was appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2018.

Before joining the bench, she was a partner at Jones Day (2014-2018) and at Munger, Tolles and Olson (2009-2014). She served as a deputy district attorney in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (1999-2009) and was an associate at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton (1997-1999). She earned a law degree from Stanford Law School.

Justice Do fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Gilbert Nares.

