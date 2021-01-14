Learn how to help wildlife survive winter with MDC and Pheasants/Quail Forever Jan. 26

St. LOUIS, Mo.—How do animals like birds, frogs, turtles, deer, and squirrels survive the challenges of winter? There are a lot of lessons to be learned from nature, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining with partners in conservation, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, to help reveal the answers.

MDC welcomes guest Kim Cole, Missouri Outreach Coordinator for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, as she hosts an educational program perfect for anyone who’s wondered how wildlife survives through the cold, Missouri winters. Wildlife: Winter Habitat is a virtual program that will take place Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 6-7 p.m. It’s free and open to ages 18 and up.

While attributes like an animal’s fur or feathers certainly help to keep them warm, having access to high-quality habitat also plays an important role in winter survival. Many features in the natural environment are vital for wildlife to make use of in mitigating cold temperatures and freezing winds. There are things that homeowners and landowners can do to give birds and animals a better chance to get through winter. Cole will discuss ways people can improve habitat in their yards and on their property so that these creatures can make it to spring.

Wildlife: Winter Habitat is a free program; however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZE9. As this is a virtual event, attendees will receive an invite to the WebEx event 24 hours prior to the program. It will come from DoNotReply_MOEvents@S3Gov.com. Participants are encouraged to check their spam or junk folder if they do not see the invite.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.