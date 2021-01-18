AquaQ Analytics announces Partnership Agreement with Shakti Software
This agreement represents the continuation of a long-standing, trusted working relationship between the teams behind AquaQ and Shakti.”BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaQ Analytics, the consultancy and product development company headquartered in Belfast Northern Ireland, is delighted to announce the signing of a professional services partnership agreement with Shakti Software. Under the agreement, AquaQ will provide assistance to Shakti and its clients on customer implementations and customer support. As an additional step, AquaQ intends to build out a suite of tools and utilities that integrate with the Shakti product.
Shakti is a parallel data platform that merges analytics and database into one. It is the latest evolution of a foundational computing approach which operates on entire lists of data concurrently. Its architecture makes it a powerful tool for programmers to maximize the performance of both the software and the hardware they use today for time-series and heterogenous data challenges.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Ronan Pairceir, CEO AquaQ Analytics noted “We are delighted to be working with Shakti founders Arthur Whitney and Janet Lustgarten, and the wider team at Shakti. Their focus on next generation time-series analytics, taking full advantage of the most up-to-date hardware advances, fits perfectly with the needs of our client base. We look forward to a fruitful relationship between our two companies.”
Fintan Quill, Head of Sales Engineering at Shakti said, “We are thrilled to make AquaQ an official partner for Shakti consulting and customer support. They are joining our growing list of partners in the Shakti ecosystem. Backing up our own technical team, AquaQ’s extensive global network of highly trained engineers offers our clients the means to quickly get their Shakti applications up and running, and gives them on-going support.”
About AquaQ Analytics
AquaQ Analytics (www.aquaq.co.uk) is a provider of specialist data management and data analytics products and services to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. Our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data.
For more information on AquaQ, please contact us via info@aquaq.co.uk
About Shakti Software
Shakti Software (www.shakti.com) sells an ultra-high performance database system with an integrated programming language. Created by Arthur Whitney, Shakti builds on a singular approach to software design which enables it to capture tens of millions of messages per second in real-time, while simultaneously analyzing and storing trillions of records of historical data.
For more information on Shakti, please contact us via sales@shakti.com
