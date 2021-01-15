Business Optimization Consulting Firm Exploits Competitive Challenges
Expert Introduces Ground-Breaking Solutions for Business-Healthcare RelationshipsHEATHROW, FL, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philders Group International, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in future trending clients for business optimization in healthcare,
announced a new executive program, AMP-.Building a Clinical Bridge. This program empowers a company to charge ahead and expand their impact in the healthcare market to increase efficiency, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. The program is so powerful, it is designed to make competition irrelevant.
The process helps businesses uniquely attack the challenges of the market for a business specific product or service. AMP, which is short for ampere, provides a burst of skill and expertise enabling clients to leap ahead of competitors, The four-part process, listed below, guides a company through initial planning and measures key performance drivers.
Building a Clinical Bridge
❏ Creates a business strategy to enhance positioning in the healthcare
market
❏ Ramps up the scale and scope of the campaign strategy
❏ Measures key performance drivers
❏ Captures a strategy of preeminence
Marlene Linders, President and CEO of Philders Group International states:
“ This executive program is a dynamic process to increase a company’s footprint in the healthcare sector or to introduce them to that industry. Philders Group becomes a critical conduit by building a Clinical Bridge. Businesses who let AMP be their guide become a trusted advisor to their healthcare client while competitors struggle to get a foot in the door. “
AMP gives businesses the power packed burst needed in order to grow and surge their profits. Philders Group has already begun to implement the AMP program with US based businesses and has plans to continue revolutionizing business-healthcare relationships globally. Companies that need a competitive edge in the healthcare industry should utilize AMP as soon as possible to create measurable growth for their business – ahead of others.
Philders Group International Inc. (PGI). is a healthcare consulting firm providing corporate strategic positioning to clients who want to gain access to or increase their footprint in the healthcare arena. They work with corporate clients by future trending healthcare sectors, and predicting growth areas for service and profit.
Philders Group International Inc. R&D division enhances new or emerging technology that may positively impact the health of the patient population as well as sustainability. Their unique team of experts provides objective investigation for efficacy, positioning, and “take it to market” enhancement and strategy.
