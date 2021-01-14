SUPERGROUP “BAD PENNY” DROP A CLASSIC METAL GEM, “THE MIRROR LIES”
Current and Ex Members of Journey, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult & Queensryche Go Hot & Heavy with an “Explosive” New TrackNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Penny, an ambitious collaboration of all-star musicians assembled by guitarist Mike Holtzman to create genre-spanning new music during COVID, has released the follow up single to their surprise debut hit “Voices in My Head,” and true to form it’s a super-catchy scorcher. “The Mirror Lies” features Queensryche’s Todd LaTorre on lead vocals, cementing his metal-God bonafides with a blistering, multi-octave delivery. The track also features former Queen + Paul Rodgers bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino, and ringleader Mike Holtzman on guitars.
“Hold on to your socks,” said Verlaine Hell, host of WAXX TRAXX to the MAXX at WUSB-FM (NY), “because this one rocks. A brain rattler.”
“Explosive…with a guitar solo worthy of the late Eddie Van Halen,” said Dave Levine of KZSU-FM (CA)
“GREAT riff…this one really gets you going,” adds Fingers, the longtime rock jock at WBAB-FM (NY)
“The Mirror Lies” was really written with Todd’s vocal range in mind,” said Holtzman. “He was terrific on our debut song “Voice in My Head,” but it was a bit like having a thoroughbred in the gate. We wanted to let him run.”
“The Mirror Lies” has traces of heavy metal heroes like Iron Maiden and Metallica, hammered into something shiny and new. “Our whole approach is to try to span genres we know and love. This track even has a lyrical nod to Bryan Adams, “ Holtzman laughs.
Bad Penny’s next single is a departure from the hard rock approach on their first two tracks. “Lose Myself, ” which drops January 22, is a ballad sung by former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri. “Voices in My Head” peaked at #39 on the MediaBase Activator Charts in December 2020.
