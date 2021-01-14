Kari the Light Shines a Light on Everyday People; Podcast Offers Award to Recognize Kindness During Pressing Times

Deadline to nominate someone for the Illuminator Award is 1/31/21. Kari The Light podcast

The deadline to nominate is 1/31/21; Winner receives the Illuminator Award, a guest spot on the podcast, and a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice

Rather than focusing on the negative during a difficult time in America's history, Kari The Light reflects positively. The Illuminator Award honors and recognizes kind people doing good things.” — Kari Alexander

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know a good person doing good things? Someone that could use some recognition and appreciation? Kari Alexander, a former journalist and host of the podcast Kari The Light is looking for everyday heroes who make the world a better place simply due to their positive nature and ability to be a beacon of light during what feels like a dark time.

Launched in the Fall of 2020 — at a time America desperately needed positive and inspiring stories — Kari The Light serves as a reminder kindness can create impactful change and light up the world around us. In addition to interviews with celebrities, Kari The Light also features interesting conversations with ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

The podcast industry has grown exponentially since it started in the early 2000s. Like talk radio, podcasts feature audio listening opportunities that typically fall into certain formats, like news, interviews, or storytelling. The industry has seen a surge in popularity over the past five years, doubling the monthly active podcast listener from $45.8 million in 2015 to $105.6 million in 2020.

"I was inspired by the medium and its format that allows for more in-depth and meaningful conversations. Sitting down to talk about and record one's story, especially sharing difficult moments, requires vulnerability and courage. It cultivates both, too, in the people on the other side of the microphone," said Kari Alexander, host of Kari The Light.

"Rather than focusing on the negative during a difficult time in America's history, I wanted to use a medium to channel our collective thoughts and attention to something positive," Alexander continued.

The Illuminator Award will shine a light on someone doing good things in their community. If you know someone who is a beacon of light, someone who has helped others, either within the context of their chosen profession or as a passion they have chosen to pursue, nominate them for the Illuminator Award. Our goal is to celebrate good people doing good things in the world. Now, we're turning to the public to help us in our search to uncover more of those good people and reward them with some recognition.

The winner will be invited to be a guest on America's newest podcast, Kari The Light. Alexander, the host of the show, will donate $1,000 to the winner's charity of choice. The winner will also receive a beautifully engraved award. Nominations will only be accepted through the online form: https://karithelight.com/nominate/. The deadline to nominate is January 31, 2021.

For more information on how to Kari The Light, go to www.karithelight.com. The podcast is available for downloaded on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. To learn more about Kari Alexander, visit

https://karithelight.com/about/.

