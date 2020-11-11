Kari the Light Illuminates Kindness Day with New Podcast to Unify and Connect People

Kari The Light podcast Kari Alexander

Podcast transcends protests, politics, and a pandemic to offer listeners inspiring stories from celebrities and everyday people alike

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary newsman Dan Rather, greatest female golfer of all-time Annika Sorenstam, and a host of everyday heroes headline Kari The Light. Designed to inspire, uplift, and give tips on how to navigate everyday stresses, Kari The Light is a weekly podcast about being the change you want to see. Inspirational stories are featured to serve as a reminder kindness has the ability to create impactful change and light up the world around us. It is the common thread that unites all of us.

We talk to ordinary people about doing extraordinary things, we give tips on how to work through frustrations or fears, and we leave people each with an uplifting story or bit of information. Listen in and find out how you can help change the world around you and live your best life.

“This podcast was borne out of a desire to meet the moment… this moment of uncertainty and change. I wanted to show there is still so much good out there in the world. I also wanted to connect people… bringing us together with a sense of belonging and empowerment. Everyone has an impact on the world! I want to inspire people to find that talent… that passion…that drive,” said Kari Alexander, the producer, and creator of America’s newest podcast.

World Kindness Day is celebrated annually on November 13th. On this day, participants attempt to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of kindness, either as individuals or as organizations.

