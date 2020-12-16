Northern California-based Online Marketplace Connects Local Makers with Shoppers to Help Counter COVID

Sacramento.Shop online marketplace for local creatives Sacramento Made Online Marketplace

Sacramento.Shop, a pandemic-inspired and city funded digital platform helps conscious shoppers find locally made, sustainable goods

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Sacramento.shop is an eco-friendly up-and-coming one-stop-shop to help the Sacramento community better connect with products made in Sacramento. Find, and easily purchase online, locally-made goods with friendly customer service, same-day delivery in Sacramento, plastic-free shipping nationwide, and free in-store pick up at their retail location in the Old Sacramento Waterfront district at 1020 Front Street.

This emerging online marketplace is run by the local nonprofit Atrium 916, a creative innovation center for sustainability, and is committed to the sole use of eco-friendly items and shipping materials. Shop local, eco-friendly, and easy from the comfort and safety of your home, knowing your purchases are crafted with love and thoughtfulness.

Sacramento.Shop is an online marketplace powered by the Atrium, a 501c3 nonprofit organization to help local creatives pivot quickly to an online platform as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Sacramento’s Creative Economy Recovery Grant program has funded this critical program to help Sacramento creatives pivot in this COVID-19 economy from an in-person sales model to an online shared e-commerce platform.

Surveys conducted by Americans for the Arts over the past nine months show that nationally, 62% of artists have become fully unemployed because of the pandemic, and 95% have experienced income loss. In California, the financial impact is substantial, with one-third of the arts, culture and entertainment industry out of work. Typically the arts represent $650.3 billion of the state’s economy, and 15.4% of its jobs.

"We need to get creative about how we support and promote our small businesses this holiday season. Helping artists and makers develop a digital footprint and curating a collection of locally made goods available for sale all in one convenient location is a step in the right direction,” said Shira Lane, CEO, and Director of The Atrium.

The Atrium is dedicated to building with the creatives of today for a kind, more sustainable tomorrow. Sacramento.Shop seeks to support the professional growth of local creatives and pioneer the future circular economy. They offer artist co-working studios, environmental art installations, and creative community support programs. Learn more at atrium916.com.

Sacramento.Shop helps conscious shoppers find locally made goods of all kinds with convenient same-day delivery (for Sacramento residents), nationwide shipping, and local pickup options. Purchase your gifts this season made with love from the creatives in our Sacramento community!

