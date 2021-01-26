NovoaGlobal Receives Washington, DC Photo Enforcement Contract
NovoaGlobal Continues Providing Automated Traffic Solutions
We are honored by the District of Columbia for entrusting us to provide advanced photo enforcement solutions for another five years. Washington, DC has been an important NovoaGlobal client since 2012”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced photo enforcement technology, signs a new contract with Washington, DC.
The new contract includes the latest speed and stop-sign safety technology and reaffirms the strength of NovoaGlobal’s existing ten-year (10) year partnership with Washington, DC and extends the partnership for up to five years.
“We are honored by the District of Columbia for entrusting us to provide advanced photo enforcement solutions for another five years. Washington, DC has been an important NovoaGlobal client since 2012. We look forward to providing cutting edge technology and services to Washington, DC for many years to come,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
While enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be everywhere. Photo enforcement educates road users, enforces traffic laws, creating a safer community for Washington, DC families and visitors.
About NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.
For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://www.novoaglobal.com/
