Alyssa Morrisroe Joins FON Corporate Finance as Managing Director
The California-based executive will expand FON CF’s footprint to the West coastMCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Frank, CEO of FON Corporate Finance, LLC (“FON CF”), has announced that Alyssa Morrisroe has joined FON CF as a Managing Director.
Mrs. Morrisroe has spent nearly 25 years advising middle market aerospace and defense clients on transactions including mergers and acquisitions (sell and buy-side) and capital raises. She has closed dozens of transactions, including sales of private companies, corporate divestitures, sales for and to private equity firms, buy-side assignments and debt and equity financings. She has also conducted numerous cross-border transactions.
Mrs. Morrisroe has very strong relationships throughout the aerospace and defense sectors and a well-established understanding of the industry dynamics. She has been quoted in such industry publications as Aviation Week & Space Technology. During her career, Mrs. Morrisroe has held positions in the US and UK with Janes Capital Partners, KPMG Corporate Finance, Lincoln International and Jefferies Quarterdeck.
Mr. Frank said, “We’re thrilled to have Alyssa join our team and continue to fuel our growth. We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of her caliber join the Company. Since launching our advisory business a few years ago, we have had tremendous success attracting clients that are looking for our unique combination of practical experience, strategic thinking and day to day agility. We continue to look to add high quality, proven, and responsible professionals to the FON platform, and welcome Alyssa to the FON family.”
ABOUT US: FON Corporate Finance is a middle-market investment bank providing objective strategic and financial advice to its broad array of clients. We specialize in providing M&A advice, private capital raising, and other financial advisory services to privately-owned businesses, divisions of large corporate parents, and portfolio companies of private equity firms focused on the Aerospace, Defense, & Government industries. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge, extensive transaction experience, senior-level attention to every client engagement, and a real-time understanding of industry-specific value drivers.
