DIVERSITY CREW Produces “ROI of DEI” Event Hosted by Partner, Chris Moreland, Who Joins the Organization Full-time

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Chief Diversity Officers and DEI Strategists will participate in a day-long event, on January 21st, presented by Diversity Crew . “The ROI of DEI” will provide tips to organizations striving to improve DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in 2021. Each speaker will suggest one action an organization could take to foster improved equity in regard to race, gender, sexual orientation, religious, and ability differences, and more.Chris Moreland, Partner at Diversity Crew, will be interviewing CEOs and CDOs from a multitude of industries. Mr. Moreland recently built the DEI practice at Vizient Inc., as their Chief Diversity Officer, and has joined Diversity Crew to assist other organizations in doing the same. Moreland states, “I am so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to create the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Vizient… I learned first-hand how multi-faceted diversity is, how important equity is to business culture, and why an open mindset is essential for inclusion to exist.” Diversity Crew CEO Eve Mayer stated, “We are thrilled to have Chris join as a Partner with Diversity Crew… Chris brings a wealth of healthcare knowledge, DEI experience, and leadership to our team that has already proven to serve business leaders in a very meaningful way.” Vizient also supported Chris’ desire to transition, and serve on a broader platform as a Partner with Diversity Crew, by becoming one of his first clients. Vizient has asked Chris to facilitate the active search for his replacement, and continue to mentor, coach, and teach executives on diversity, equity, and inclusion.Due to the pandemic, and the racial reckoning of 2020, organizations are committing millions of dollars to DEI efforts, and many are investing in DEI training, assessment, and consulting for the first time ever. There is an urgency about this work that has not been seen before, and not every organization has the resources to invest. Diversity Crew has gathered some of the brightest minds in DEI to share one brief tip, each, for improving the Return on Investment of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ROI of DEI). Registration is free at ROIofDEI.com Scheduled Speakers for the Event Include:Matamba Austin - Chief Diversity Officer, Price Waterhouse CooperChevalier Cleaves - Chief Diversity Officer, MITSheri Crosby Wheeler - VP, Diversity and Inclusion, FossilJared Fitzpatrick - Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Dallas Regional ChamberBobby Griffin - CEO, CBREAnton Gunn - Chief Diversity Officer, Medical University of South CarolinaHerschel Herndon - Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer, ThriventLisa M. Ong - CEO, Wishing Out LoudMandy Price - CEO, KanarysSumita Shetty - Chief Diversity Officer, GoodyearMary Stutts - Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, SumitovantAbout Diversity Crew:Diversity Crew is a consortium made up of equal partners focusing on diversity and inclusion. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We create strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers a 15% discount to women- or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. Learn more at diversitycrew.com

